Woman buried by inebriated son at house compound in Kerala, neighbours suspect foul play

KOCHI: Police on Thursday took man into custody for burying his mother without informing relatives and authorities at the compound of her house in Vennala, Kochi. The deceased is identified as Alli K A, 78, of Vennala South, 42nd Division of Kochi Corporation.

Police have taken 50-year-old Pradeep into custody. It was around 8 am neighbours found Pradeep burying something similar to a dead body in a pit dug by himself in front of the house.

"The neighbours knew that Pradeep was alcoholic and mentally unstable. He was a troublemaker and would not respond to them properly. So they informed Palarivattom police about the matter. Soon, the police team reached the place. When police asked him about the matter, he said that he had buried his deceased mother after performing the last rites. He was in an intoxicated state when police and neighbours reached his house," a neighbour said.

According to neighbours, Pradeep's mother Alli, was a diabetic patient. Pradeep had taken his mother to the doctor on Wednesday. The doctor recommended amputation on her leg which remained unhealed for the past several months.

"Pradeep was running two tyre repairing shops in Vennala and Palachuvadu. He often quarrelled at the house under the influence of liquor. His wife left him around three months back. The couple has two sons and the younger son stayed with Pradeep. His sister is staying in Kangarapady. His father passed away several years back," another neighbour said.

After exhuming the body, police shifted the body to Ernakulam Medical College in Kalamassery for conducting the postmortem. Police are awaiting for postmortem report to ascertain the cause of the death.

"Currently, Pradeep is under preventive arrest. He claimed that his mother had a natural death. He came to know about the death in the morning. We have registered a case for unnatural death under BNSS section 194. After the postmortem report is available, we will alter charges if required," a police officer said.