Cochin Cancer Research Centre to be opened in February

KOCHI: Ending a long wait, the Cochin Cancer and Research Centre (CCRC), a facility for cancer treatment and research in Kochi, will throw open its doors to the public by February next year.

The eight-storey facility with 360 beds has been built using `384.34 crore from KIIFB, and aims to focus on cancer research and innovation, said Industries Minister P Rajeeve. He said the centre will be opened to the public by the first week of February.

“Once the facility becomes operational, we plan to provide space to startups in the fields of healthcare and cancer research. The facility is designed in a way that gives importance to research and innovation. At present, 7,000 sq ft of the facility has been set aside for research,” Rajeeve said, adding that only 5% of its civil works are pending. He directed the officials to complete the remaining construction works at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the super-speciality block at the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital will be opened to the public by May 2025. The 8.64 lakh sq ft facility, built spending `286.66 crore, has 842 beds.

Interacting with the media after visiting the super speciality block site and CCRC, Rajeeve said the facilities will attract more patients to public sector hospitals in Kerala.

“Ernakulam has several multi-speciality hospitals, and patients from abroad are coming here for treatment. With the super speciality block, we will be able to attract such patients to public sector hospitals. It will also be a boost for medical tourism,” he said.