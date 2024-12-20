Durbar Hall Art Gallery: A mystic’s wonderworld

KOCHI: Walking into the Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Kochi, one is immediately captivated by the vibrant charm of colours. Figures of mythology, vividly brought to life in four canvas frames, showcase an eccentric mastery of lines and curves that hook in onlookers.

The colour-blocked frames feature graceful women, men, and creatures that spark a unique curiosity. Blissful brushstrokes create a harmonious blend of mythology, fantasy, and folk traditions, seamlessly tuned to contemporary artscapes.

Each frame radiates a vivid and lively narrative, capturing the essence of a painter, illustrator, cartoonist, art director, and a celebrated figure in Indian art — C N Karunakaran, a name cherished by Malayali art lovers.

The retrospective, organised by Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, was inaugurated on December 14, as a homage, on the 11th death anniversary of the mystical artist. And it has been drawing crowds who seek to immerse themselves in the mesmerising world that CNK had created.

Born in 1940 in Brahmakulam, a temple town in Thrissur, C N Karunakaran began his artistic journey as a teenager. He trained in design and advanced painting at the Government Fine Arts College in Chennai, dedicating his life to the world of colours.

Early in his career, he worked as a designer at the Madras Design Demonstration Centre. In 1970, he joined Kalapeedam as an art instructor. His works adorned walls, galleries, and publications across Kerala and found recognition in galleries worldwide. In 1973, he established Chithrakoodam, the first privately owned art gallery in Kerala.

In a way, CNK redefined contemporary art in India with his creative experiments that blended diverse artistic traditions into a unified whole. His choice of colour palettes — shades of blue, pink, or red — and recurring figures across frames conveyed distinct stories each time.