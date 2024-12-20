Health department ups vigil as hepatitis A spreads in Kalamassery municipality

KOCHI: In a disturbing development, hepatitis A spread has been reported from two divisions, Peringazha and HMT Estate, in the Kalamassery municipality. According to officials, 13 active cases have been reported from the local body limits.

Following the disease spread, Minister P Rajeeve, who is also the local MLA, has directed the district medical officer to submit a report. “Issues in waste management and water quality will be studied and rectified. I have directed the local authorities and the DMO to submit a report on the issue,” he said while addressing the media in Kochi.

The spread started with two cases reported last week. However, the number of cases shot up sharply within a few days, raising concerns.

“In the last week, two or three cases were reported in wards 10 and 12. However, the number of cases increased in the last two days. As many as 18 people have sought treatment at various hospitals so far. Now there are 13 active cases in the area. Asha workers have been directed to collect the details of patients who sought treatment in private hospitals and are affected with symptoms of the disease,” said Nishad A K, the health standing committee chairman of Kalamassery Municipality.

Following the spread of the disease, the health wing of the Kalamassery Municipality and health department officials, in a meeting held on Thursday, decided to initiate measures to tackle the situation. “We have decided to chlorinate water sources within the municipality limits. Also, water samples have been sent for testing to find the source of spread,” said Nishad, adding that hotels and food outlets in the area were inspected to ensure the quality of food and water served.

Meanwhile, according to the data available with the state directorate of health services, Ernakulam district has reported 54 hepatitis A cases in the first two weeks of December.

Earlier this year, Vengoor panchayat in Ernakulam had witnessed an outbreak of hepatitis A and the death of four people following the disease. Over 250 people were affected by the spread in April this year.