INTERVIEW | ‘Life made me a rebel’

Thrissur-native Poly Varghese is Kerala’s own icon in Hindustani music. Yet, he feels the state doesn’t recognise his art.

A product of Kerala Kalamandalam, 54-year-old Pauly started as a mridangam player and later became a Mohan veena exponent. Poly was among Grammy awardee Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt’s first students. He took his music to stages across India and abroad, and forged bonds with global musicians.

TNIE caught up with this Chennai-based maverick musician, who recently visited the state for the Swaryagna festival in Thiruvananthapuram. Excerpts from the interaction

Let’s start with some basics. Could you please tell us a bit about how Mohan veena differs from veena?

See, veena basically refers to a string instrument. However, people usually refer to Saraswati veena when they say veena. There are many types – Samudra veena, Rudra veena, etc. In Mohan veena, we can play five different string instruments such as sarangi, sarod, santoor, sitar, and Hawaiian guitar. My guru Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt’s veena has 19-21 strings. I have added two more to play Dhrupad music.

How did your guru develop Mohan Veena?

My guru comes from a family with a 600-year legacy. He was a sitar player. Once a foreigner went to him with a guitar. Guruji wondered about the range of possibilities with a sitar-guitar combo. So he used his genius by adding taraf to the guitar. The instrument was later named after him as Mohan Veena.