Tale of the Jewish ‘Muthappan’ of Mattancherry

KOCHI: Jew Town in Mattancherry is a well-known tourist hub where visitors explore the remnants of a once-prosperous Jewish community of Kochi. While the Paradesi Synagogue here is world-famous, there is a lesser-known ‘place of worship’ nearby.

A stroll from Jew Town takes one to the densely populated neighbourhood of Chakkamadam. Here, amidst the congested houses lining a narrow alley stands a nondescript structure resembling a shrine, bearing inscriptions in Hebrew. It is the tomb of a 17th-century Jewish Biblical scholar, Rabbi, mystic and poet named Nehemia ben Abraham Motha whom the local residents refer to as ‘Namiah Muthappan’.

This Muthappan, they say, possesses mystical powers, and the prayers of those who visit his tomb are often fulfilled. “When someone prays to Muthappan, he removes all sorts of misery from their lives,” says Mary, a local resident. “Many people come here to light candles as offerings to Muthappan, especially sick people.”

Who is ‘Namiah Muthappan’?

This Jewish figure is believed to have come from abroad and settled in Kochi. He passed away in 1615 on the 25th of Kislev — the ninth month in the Hebrew calendar, which coincides with November-December in the Gregorian calendar. This date also marks the first day of Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of Lights.

“Nehemiah was a Kabbalist,” explains Bony Thomas, artist, historian and author of Kochikkar, which throws light on various ethnic groups of Kochi.