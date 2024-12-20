Toddler found dead near Kothamangalam in Kerala; father, stepmother in police custody

KOCHI: The police on Thursday took a couple into custody for allegedly smothering a six-year-old girl at their house in Iramalloor near Kothamangalam. The deceased is Muskhan who lived with her father and stepmother – the arrested persons – at Iramalloor.

The chain of events unfolded around 6am, when Muskhan did not wake up despite repeated attempts by relatives. They alerted the neighbours and the child was soon rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

During the inquest procedure, the police became suspicious that the child died after she was smothered. The postmortem examination confirmed their suspicion, following which the police launched a detailed investigation.

“We took the girl’s father and stepmother into custody soon after the inquest procedure. While we are yet to receive any evidence against them, they are being interrogated. We are also looking at other possibilities. The forensic team has to conduct a detailed inspection of the room where the child was found dead,” said a police officer.

Muskhan’s father, a carpenter, had separated from her mother a few years ago. He married her stepmother recently.

The Kothamangalam police have registered a case of unnatural death. The child’s body was handed over to relatives after the autopsy.