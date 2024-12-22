Moozhikkulam Sala: Conduit to future via the past

KOCHI: Moozhikkulam Sala, a serene campus steeped in history and ideals of self-sufficiency, is hosting its first literary and heritage festival on Saturday. Known for its natural ambience and organic practices, the heritage centre seeks to blend history, politics, culture and music into a rich, immersive experience.

The festival begins with a heritage walk exploring the Moozhikkulam temple, which boasts over 1,200 years of history. Distinguished speakers such as former minister K K Shailaja, historian Upinder Singh, and artist and historian Bony Thomas will discuss topics ranging from politics and ancient Indian history to local culture and climate change.

Premkumar T R, the visionary behind Moozhikulam Sala, says several visitors had proposed the idea of holding such a fest after experiencing the atmosphere here. “We seek to encourage meaningful conversations in a tranquil setting,” he adds.

The Sala is known for its natural beauty, efforts to preserve heritage and ecology, and fostering local initiatives such as She Cycling (teaching women to ride bicycles) and Haritha Panchayat. Their motto, ‘Local is Our Future’, underpins programmes aimed at promoting regional self-sufficiency. “If this succeeds, we plan to extend it to a multi-day festival next year,” Premkumar shared, reflecting the Sala’s commitment to preserving heritage while addressing contemporary issues.

Event Schedule

9.30am Heritage Walk - Exploring the Moozhikkulam temple, a historic site

11am Discussion: ‘History of South India’

11.45am ‘My Life as a Comrade’ - K K Shailaja, in conversation with S M Vijayanand, will reflect on her political career, health initiatives, and more

1.15pm Discussion: ‘History of Ancient and Early Medieval India’

2.00pm Discussion: ‘Indigenous Freshwater Fishes in the Western Ghats’

2.45p ‘Kochhiites’ - Bony Thomas, in dialogue with Amita V. Joseph presents his research on Kochi’s vibrant history and cultural landscape

4pm Lecture and demo: Koodiyattam by Nepathya Centre for Excellence

6pm Carnatic music concert