New menu @ Encore by District 7 is a winner

KOCHI: It’s always been a delight to dine at Encore by District 7. This time, there was a sense of added curiosity as I was there to explore the latest additions to the menu, which maintains a fine balance between continental and Asian fares.

While the plush and cosy interiors remain a constant draw, I opted for the al fresco seating. Gentle breeze and a ceiling adorned with creeping vines and flowers. Perfect for fine dining.

Smisha R K, who runs the restaurant, joined me at the table to introduce the new entrants. “We have always focused on continental cuisine, with steaks and pasta being customer favourites,” she says. “However, we have noticed a growing interest in Asian cuisine in the city.”

As we chatted, the appetisers arrived — Kanthari Beef and Orange Chicken. The latter is so popular that, according to Smisha, “It’s hard not to spot a table without one”.

I started off with it. This American-Chinese classic featured crispy, lightly battered chicken pieces, fried to perfection and coated in a tangy orange marmalade and passion fruit glaze. Garnished with fresh chillies and sesame seeds, the dish delivers a delightful burst of flavour. The tender, juicy chicken came with just the right amount of tang. Loved it.

Next, I tried the Kanthari Beef Basil, a bold blend of Indian and Thai flavours. Despite being an appetiser, this fusion dish packed a punch with its heat — an intensity that may not suit everyone’s palate. The fiery kick, Smisha revealed, came from the nam phrik topping, a special mix of rice flour, chilli, and garlic.