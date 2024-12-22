New menu @ Encore by District 7 is a winner

KOCHI: It’s always been a delight to dine at Encore by District 7. This time, there was a sense of added curiosity as I was there to explore the latest additions to the menu, which maintains a fine balance between continental and Asian fares.
While the plush and cosy interiors remain a constant draw, I opted for the al fresco seating. Gentle breeze and a ceiling adorned with creeping vines and flowers. Perfect for fine dining.
Smisha R K, who runs the restaurant, joined me at the table to introduce the new entrants. “We have always focused on continental cuisine, with steaks and pasta being customer favourites,” she says. “However, we have noticed a growing interest in Asian cuisine in the city.”
As we chatted, the appetisers arrived — Kanthari Beef and Orange Chicken. The latter is so popular that, according to Smisha, “It’s hard not to spot a table without one”.
I started off with it. This American-Chinese classic featured crispy, lightly battered chicken pieces, fried to perfection and coated in a tangy orange marmalade and passion fruit glaze. Garnished with fresh chillies and sesame seeds, the dish delivers a delightful burst of flavour. The tender, juicy chicken came with just the right amount of tang. Loved it.
Next, I tried the Kanthari Beef Basil, a bold blend of Indian and Thai flavours. Despite being an appetiser, this fusion dish packed a punch with its heat — an intensity that may not suit everyone’s palate. The fiery kick, Smisha revealed, came from the nam phrik topping, a special mix of rice flour, chilli, and garlic.
While waiting for the next course, an unexpected guest arrived — a cute li’l kitten, one of the café’s in-house residents, curled up by our feet. Smisha chuckled, “We do love pets, but this isn’t a pet-friendly café. I guess he knows exactly who the cat person is! He’s not shy about hoping for a bite!”
Amid the mews, arrived the Coca-Cola Brisket. While the pairing may seem unconventional, Smisha swears by cola as a top caramelising agent. “The meat is braised in coke and its own sauce, slow-cooked for eight hours. The cola’s acidity breaks down the meat and caramelises the fat, blending with the brisket’s juices,” she explained.
Served with roasted baby potatoes and char-grilled vegetables, the cola-braised brisket had a well-balanced flavour without the cloying sweetness of the beverage. However, a slightly acidic taste lingered on.
Next came the Chef’s Special Turkish Beef. This seared, grilled tenderloin, served on a base of labneh with garlic and a hot-chilli coriander tempering, was a visual and gastronomic delight. Topped with pomegranate and served with flatbread, it’s best enjoyed by scooping up all the components together. The tender, medium-rare beef chunks were done beautifully.
Next in line was Sichuan Pot Roast. Hands down, it was one of the most comforting and wholesome dishes I have tried in a while. The spicy stew of pot-roasted beef shavings, mixed in a broth of celery, bird’s eye chilli, and fluffed egg yolk, paired wonderfully with jasmine or sticky rice, delivering a hearty experience. Shrimp crackers added to the joy.
To end the meal on a sweet note, the chef presented the Burning Alaska, one of the restaurant’s showstoppers. Inside a rich chocolate sphere was a smooth Japanese cheesecake filling, topped with piped meringue.
The grand finale involved pouring vodka over the dessert and setting it alight. As the blue flames died down, thick chocolate sauce was poured over to crack the shell. While it looked like an indulgent sugar bomb, the first bite revealed a subtle sweetness that gently hits the tastebuds. Lovely ending to a happy story, I must say.