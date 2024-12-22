Puthuvype Beach Race: Sun, Sand & Speed

KOCHI: Among the slew of programmes that make up the Vypeen Tourism Mela, perhaps nothing is as exhilarating as the Puthuvype Beach Race. Held every year on December 26, the event sees the beach turn into a festival ground as riders and riding enthusiasts descend from all corners of Kerala and nearby states.

This year will be no different. “It will be akin to Thrissur Pooram here, as is the case every year,” says Emmanual Abin, one of the organisers. “But this year,” he adds, “it’s extra special as it is our 25th year.”

Indeed, since its inception in 2000, the Beach Race has evolved into a mainstay event not just of the Mela, but in the national racing scene. “For many years now, we have had teams from various bike companies taking part in the festival, from TVS, Hero, KTM, etc. National racing champions too have featured. We expect even more riders to join this year,” says Sachin Joseph, another organiser.

To cater to them and other enthusiasts, the team behind the race has opened two new categories - the ladies and the scooter class. “This will be the first time a racing event for women will be held on the beach,” Sachin adds.