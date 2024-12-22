Puthuvype Beach Race: Sun, Sand & Speed

KOCHI: Among the slew of programmes that make up the Vypeen Tourism Mela, perhaps nothing is as exhilarating as the Puthuvype Beach Race. Held every year on December 26, the event sees the beach turn into a festival ground as riders and riding enthusiasts descend from all corners of Kerala and nearby states.
This year will be no different. “It will be akin to Thrissur Pooram here, as is the case every year,” says Emmanual Abin, one of the organisers. “But this year,” he adds, “it’s extra special as it is our 25th year.”
Indeed, since its inception in 2000, the Beach Race has evolved into a mainstay event not just of the Mela, but in the national racing scene. “For many years now, we have had teams from various bike companies taking part in the festival, from TVS, Hero, KTM, etc. National racing champions too have featured. We expect even more riders to join this year,” says Sachin Joseph, another organiser.
To cater to them and other enthusiasts, the team behind the race has opened two new categories - the ladies and the scooter class. “This will be the first time a racing event for women will be held on the beach,” Sachin adds.
The track too has undergone a series of upgrades. This time, two jumps will be introduced. “We had jumps during the initial editions of the race. Later, they were discontinued. Now, for the 25th edition, it’s making a comeback. Also, there are banks, turns and flat tracks — all designed to invigorate the spectators. But, of course, with all aspects of safety looked into,” says Swaroop Dennis, yet another organiser.
This time, the race organisation team is led by local hero and national racing champion Amal Varghese. “Amal won the last two year’s Beach race. If he wins again, that’d be the first time a rider has won three in a row,” says Swaroop.
But the event is more than racing or glory. “Essentially, it is about inspiring the youth, to knit them together,” explains Sachin. This is one reason why the event is so loved in Vypeen. “The response from the locals is overwhelming,” adds Abin. With the Fort Kochi Race moving out of the beach this year, the Puthuvype Race assumes greater significance. “We hope to put on a good show,” says the band of friends.
- Ronnie Kuriakose & Aravind B