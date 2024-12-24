CIAL’s latest venture, Taj Cochin International Airport hotel to open on Dec 28

KOCHI: The Taj Cochin International Airport, a five-star hotel built by the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) and entrusted to the Tata Group’s Indian Hotels Co Ltd (IHCL), will be launched on December 28 by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Located just 500m from the Nedumbassery airport terminals, the hotel provides strategic convenience by setting new standards for premium hospitality, a CIAL release said. “Taj Cochin International Airport is yet another step forward in our vision to integrate world-class infrastructure and hospitality under one roof. With IHCL’s Taj brand on board, we are elevating Kerala’s prominence as a global destination for travellers while upholding our commitment to innovation and excellence,” said S Suhas, managing director of CIAL.

The launch comes on the heels of CIAL’s other successful ventures, including the 0484 aero lounge, which opened in September, offering affordable luxury with 42 rooms, flexible tariffs, co-working spaces, a spa, gym, and conference facilities.

Taj Cochin International Airport hotel offers 111 premium rooms and suites; exclusive lounges; signature restaurants, a quick-service coffee and snack outlets, among others.

“CIAL’s master plan is poised to create 30,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities over the next three years, driving swocio-economic growth in Kerala. The upcoming projects include expansion of the international terminal, sevelopment of cutting-edge commercial complexes, innovative green hydrogen initiatives, and a golf tourism venture,” a spokesperson said.

The five-star hotel is spread across four acres of land and occupies a building footprint of 2.04 lakh sqft. It boasts an uninterrupted view of the runway on one side and mountains on the other.

High-end offerings

111 premium rooms and suites

The Taj Club Lounge, which offers exclusive privileges for premium guests

Signature restaurants, including Vista and House of Ming, Taj’s celebrated Chinese culinary experience

Bistrot, a quick-service coffee and snack outlet

Expansive banquet and conference facilities with ballrooms, pre-function areas and outdoor venues

A world-class wellness circle featuring swimming pool, gymnasium, views of the runway and lush green countryside

Ample parking facilities

Projects commissioned by CIAL in last 3 years

Arippara hydro electric station

Payyanur solar plant

Business jet terminal

Import cargo terminal

0484 aero lounge