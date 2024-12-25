Kerala HC questions police ban on burning effigy at Veli ground

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mattancherry, to explain under what provision the police issued an order directing the Gala de Fort Kochi Club to remove a nearly 50-ft-tall Pappanji (a giant effigy of an old man) erected at the Veli Ground in Fort Kochi, citing safety and security concerns. The police also restrained the club from burning the effigy at midnight on December 31.

The court further instructed the club officials to submit documents proving that they had obtained permissions from the Department of Fire and Rescue Services and the Electrical Inspectorate.

During the hearing of the petition filed by the club challenging the police order, the court observed that it was unclear under what provision the police issued the restraining order.

The court noted, “If there is permission from the fire and rescue services department and the Electrical Inspectorate, why is there a ban on burning the effigy?” However, the court acknowledged the police’s justification that there could be potential law and order issues, and that they were concerned about the possibility of untoward incidents during the effigy burning.

The court also pointed out that other statutory authorities had already granted permission for the event, making it the petitioner’s responsibility to demonstrate to the police that all necessary approvals were in place and could not prevent them.

The petition will be considered again on December 27. The petitioners argued that burning the Pappanji is an integral part of the New Year celebrations for the people of Kochi.

During the proceedings, the court questioned, “If permission is granted to erect the Pappanji at Veli Ground, what is the obstacle to burning it? Are there genuine security concerns? If so, they should be clarified.”