Water Metro operating service every 15 minutes as visitors throng Fort Kochi

KOCHI: Christmas holidays are here, and tourists are literally flocking to Fort Kochi to be a part of Cochin Carnival, the biggest gala of the region. Given the heavy rush, the Kochi Water Metro has started operating services to Fort Kochi every 15 minutes, making for 22 additional trips daily.

And on December 31, Water Metro services will be operated throughout the night on the High Court-Vypeen section, a senior Metro official told TNIE. The move follows City Police’s decision to disallow services to Fort Kochi late evening in view of strict security arrangements to prevent untoward incidents like stampede.

“The boat services in the High Court-Fort Kochi section are available now at an interval of 15 minutes, instead of the earlier half an hour, since Saturday and the additional 22 trips will be operated daily till January 1,” the official said.

With the commencement of art and cultural programmes as part of the Cochin carnival, the past week has seen the average ridership per day rising to over 9,000.

Kochi Metro special services till January 4

To cater to the increased ridership during the Christmas-New Year festive season, the Kochi Metro has increased trips during peak evening hours from December 23 till January 4. “Ten additional trips will be conducted per day during the period. Additionally, on New Year’s Eve, Kochi Metro services will be extended late into the night.

The last train will start from Tripunithura at 1.30am (January 1) and the last service from Aluva will depart at 1.45am (January 1).

SWTD to conduct special services

In the wake of the increased commuter flow to Fort Kochi, the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) will deploy its fast ferry ‘Vega 120’ to operate special services. “Besides the usual boat services, Vega 120 will operate continuous services from 11am to 7pm. The boat will have both AC and non-AC sections. It will cost `40 per person for the AC cabin ride and `20 for the non-AC section,” a senior official said.

KSINC to operate new tourist service

The Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) aims to launch a new tourist service from December 26.“The new service will take visitors to an island in Poothotta West. The ticket charge per person is `1,199, which includes food (fish curry meals and ice cream). The vessel will start at 10am and return by 4.30pm,” a KSINC spokesperson said.