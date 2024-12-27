A tested champion: Toyota’s Camry Hybrid

KOCHI: The Indian car market is set for an exhilarating finish to 2024 with exciting launches in the sedan segment. Leading the pack is Toyota’s Camry Hybrid, the Japanese carmaker’s longest-running nameplate in India.
Now in its ninth edition, the premium sedan, already known for its spacious cabin, exceptional comfort, and solid stability, introduces modern features to match contemporary expectations. I had the opportunity to experience the new Camry Hydrid in Bengaluru. Here’s my take.
Exterior
The new Camry boasts a refreshed design, with a front end that resonates with the electric car revolution, fitting since it operates on a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain.
A sloping bonnet, sharp creases, a chiselled nose, sleek LED headlamps, and a well-designed bumper create an attractive front profile. The 18-inch alloys and a strong shoulder line add to its side profile, while a V-shaped tail lamp and sleek rear design complete the look.
Interior
Inside, the cabin exudes premium appeal, with grey and black panels complemented by yellowish-brown soft leather upholstery for a classy ambience. The horizontal lines on the dashboard enhance the sense of width, featuring a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a matching instrument cluster. Physical switches for basic controls ensure ease of use while driving.
Seating
The front seats, wide and supportive, are ventilated and offer 10-way power adjustments with ample lumbar support. Memory functions for the seats, steering wheel, and outside rearview mirror add convenience. The rear seats reflect an executive sedan character, offering reclining functions, a “boss mode” for adjusting the front seats, and a dedicated AC zone as part of the 3-zone climate control system. While spacious, the rear armrest may reduce comfort for a centre passenger.
Powertrain & performance
The Camry is powered by Toyota’s 5th-generation hybrid technology, combining a 2.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor. The self-charging lithium-ion battery eliminates the “charging anxiety” typical of electric vehicles. The petrol engine delivers 184 hp, while the electric motor adds 134 hp, for a combined output of 227 hp and 221Nm of torque. The transmission is a seamless electronic CVT.
The car starts on battery power and shifts to petrol when needed, maximising efficiency in city driving. A claimed mileage of 25.49 kmpl is impressive, though real-world figures might range around 20 kmpl with careful driving. With three driving modes — Eco, Normal, and Sport — the Camry caters to both fuel-conscious and performance-focused drivers. Ground clearance is 145 mm, which may not be ideal for rough roads, but the Camry handles occasional patches well, offering excellent comfort and stability.
Safety
The Camry features Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, a Level 2 ADAS suite, which includes Lane Tracing Assist, a Pre-Collision System, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Automatic High/Low beam adjustment. Parking is made easier with a 360-degree panoramic view monitor, and the Vehicle Approach Notice System enhances pedestrian safety. Other safety features include nine airbags, parking assist, hill start assist, an electronic parking brake with brake hold, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.
Price and variants
The Camry is available in a single variant, Elegance, priced at `48 lakh (ex-showroom). A sportier Sprint edition will launch in April 2025, featuring blackened design elements, alloy wheels, and a dual-tone colour scheme, with no mechanical changes.
Verdict
The Toyota Camry Hybrid is a solid choice for those seeking a premium sedan with unmatched comfort, modern tech, excellent fuel efficiency, and Toyota’s legendary reliability. While the price may invite comparisons with entry-level luxury cars, the low cost of ownership and durability tip the scales in its favour.
New releases
Meet Cyberster, the world’s fastest MG roadster
JSW MG Motor India’s luxury channel, MG Select, unveiled a performance teaser for the MG Cyberster, the world’s fastest MG roadster. Drawing inspiration from the iconic MG B Roadster of the ’60s, the Cyberster blends retro aesthetics with cutting-edge technology, featuring an aerodynamic Kammback design and India’s first-ever electric scissor doors. With a dual-motor powertrain delivering 510 PS and 725 Nm, the Cyberster promises thrilling performance for enthusiasts.
Honda launches bold, new SP160
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launched the OBD2B-compliant SP160, featuring a bold new design and a 162.71cc single-cylinder engine. Producing 9.7 kW of power and 14.8 Nm of torque, the SP160 meets updated government regulations while offering a refined riding experience. Prices start at I1,21,951 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Maruti Suzuki marks 2 million vehicles production mark
Maruti Suzuki India Limited achieved a production milestone of 2 million vehicles in 2024, becoming the only OEM in India to reach this landmark within a calendar year. Baleno, Fronx, Ertiga, WagonR, and Brezza were the top-produced models, contributing to this significant achievement.
The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘CARKADUVA’