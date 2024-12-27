A tested champion: Toyota’s Camry Hybrid

KOCHI: The Indian car market is set for an exhilarating finish to 2024 with exciting launches in the sedan segment. Leading the pack is Toyota’s Camry Hybrid, the Japanese carmaker’s longest-running nameplate in India.

Now in its ninth edition, the premium sedan, already known for its spacious cabin, exceptional comfort, and solid stability, introduces modern features to match contemporary expectations. I had the opportunity to experience the new Camry Hydrid in Bengaluru. Here’s my take.

Exterior

The new Camry boasts a refreshed design, with a front end that resonates with the electric car revolution, fitting since it operates on a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain.

A sloping bonnet, sharp creases, a chiselled nose, sleek LED headlamps, and a well-designed bumper create an attractive front profile. The 18-inch alloys and a strong shoulder line add to its side profile, while a V-shaped tail lamp and sleek rear design complete the look.

Interior

Inside, the cabin exudes premium appeal, with grey and black panels complemented by yellowish-brown soft leather upholstery for a classy ambience. The horizontal lines on the dashboard enhance the sense of width, featuring a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a matching instrument cluster. Physical switches for basic controls ensure ease of use while driving.