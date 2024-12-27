AI brings back literary legends like Kamala Das, Vaikom Basheer at Wayanad Lit Fest

KOCHI: She looks at you with warmth, quite unexpectedly, from the screen. In her black burqa, her hands adorned with golden bangles, and with her intense eyes, Kamala Surayya — or Kamala Das — speaks in her lilting voice, inviting an astonished viewer to the Wayanad Literature Festival.
“Good literature,” she says, “wipes the tears of those in pain and provides hope to those who have lost their dreams.”
Madhavikutty, the celebrated poet and writer, is speaking to the masses once again, thanks to artificial intelligence. The tech team of the Wayanad Lit Fest has utilised AI to recreate the beloved author. And it’s not just Kamala. Beypore Sultan Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, poet O N V Kurup, orator and critic Sukumar Azhikode and writer-cartoonist O V Vijayan — legends who left an indelible mark on Malayalam literature and social psyche — also ‘speak’ to people once again.
This is an example of how AI can be used in an ethically creative manner, believes writer Nishad V H, who is one of the festival curators. “It’s a new world, a new generation. At a time when discussions rage over the use of AI, we thought: is there a way to use this relatively novel technology in a healthy manner? That’s how we arrived at the idea of using AI to bring the literary legends back,” he says.
With their familiar gestures, in their own voices, and set against their natural environs, these literary icons cheerfully invite audiences to the “resilient” Wayanad.
Now, who can ignore the call of, say, the Beypore Sultan to the land of hills, forests and mist? The second edition of the Wayanad Lit Fest – touted as “India’s first and largest rurally held literature festival” – comes after much deliberation, as deadly landslides ravaged two villages in the district a few months ago. The disaster plunged Wayanad into grief.
“This lit fest is a story of Wayanad’s resilience — of its people and its mountains,” says journalist Leena Reghunath, one of the festival’s three curators.
The first Wayanad Lit Fest was held in December 2022. At the time, the organisers had announced the unique rural event would return in two years. However, when tragedy struck the district, the organisers struggled to find relevance for a literature festival in a land mourning its losses. “We considered postponing the event to next year,” Leena says.
But local voices — including representatives, teachers, and retired professors — urged them to go ahead. “They wanted to use the festival to contribute to the community, to reinvigorate the region,” she says.
At a time when Wayanad faces revenue deficit due to a slump in tourism, the festival aims to rip apart the pall of gloom. “Many people think the landslides destroyed the district entirely, making it inaccessible. We hope to dispel this misconception,” Leena explains. The festival’s diverse programme reflects this ambition. It includes a farmers’ market, an academic conference focusing on environmental issues, an art and craft fair, and a range of cultural events, including tribal art and music performances.
“The festival will also address topics like man-animal conflicts and other environmental challenges,” says Leena.
This year’s schedule is packed, with over 200 speakers, including writers Arundhati Roy, Sarah Joseph, K Satchidanandan, M Mukundan, John Keay, Amitava Kumar, Paul Zacharia, K R Meera, Sunny M Kapikad, N S Madhavan, political activist C K Janu, TNIE Editor Santwana Bhattacharya, journalist Neha Dixit, actor Parvathy Thiruvothu, and filmmaker-actor Basil Joseph.
Discussions range from ‘When will Kerala have a woman chief minister?’ and ‘The rise of a woman editor’ to ‘What lies ahead for student politics in Kerala?’ and ‘The Scottish Chronicles of Malabar’. Topics also include ‘The ambiguity in O V Vijayan’s creativity’, ‘Tribal trails in poetry’, and ‘What is New India?’, with experts leading each session.
These contemporary literary and social figures, thinkers, and artists will gather in the hamlet of Dwaraka in Mananthavady. “After all, as Gandhi said, India lives in its villages,” says journalist and festival director Vinod K Jose.
While most such events take place in urban areas, he stresses that rural festivals are equally vital. “The market prefers cities, and urban spaces have better connectivity and facilities. But that doesn’t mean we cater only to urban populations,” says Vinod.
Such festivals in rural areas bring inspiring art, literature, and their creators to communities often deprived of access. “As someone who grew up in a village, I understand the need for this,” says Vinod.