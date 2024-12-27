An MT void in Malayalam cinema

A legend among us

Indu Lakshmi, Filmmaker

In my childhood, MT was a superhuman character from stories my father used to tell me. Just like Bheeman or a fairy tale, MT was a constant figure in the tales my father weaved, a legend. Maybe they weren’t tales, he was just explaining M T to me.

It took me years, till I started reading him to figure out he is the author and not a fictional entity.

However, that initial image still stays with me, and that’s why even now, I haven’t been able to believe that he is no more, and we can never meet him or talk to him. Till Wednesday night, I could always dream about meeting him. However, now the dream itself has been erased. His demise is a monumental loss for the world.

I remember all his works, his movies, his screenplays. My initial dreams of cinema began with Malayalam’s own MT and Padmarajan, and not any foreign director. I grew up with MT’s stories, just like any Malayali, and devouring his words. If one asks me what my favourite among his works is, the answer is complicated. I love all of them.

But again, ‘Randamoozham’ is his masterpiece, where he retold the ‘Mahabharata’ with Bhima as the central character. It’s not an easy job to do, however, he made it, his — the tale, the character and the story.

There’s a dialogue in the film Aksharangal. It basically says: Don’t write for money. Since MT wrote it, I always considered this, his words, as his advice to budding writers. And I have been living by it. Never write for money, that’s what I strive for.