MT’s last public function, on 91st b’day, was a gala

KOCHI: While Kozhikode will remain the home of M T Vasudevan Nair, it was Kochi that hosted his last official function. On July 15, when the master storyteller turned 91.

The function was the launch of ‘Manorathangal’, an anthology based on nine stories written by him before the 1990s. The event, which had the presence of the leading personalities of Malayalam film industry, had a larger purpose--to honour and give a fitting tribute to the legendary writer. Kochi played host, knowing little that it would be MT’s last public function.

At the event, actor Mammootty -- who plays journalist Venugopal in ‘Kadugannawa: Oru Yathra Kurippu’, one of the films in the anthology -- said the trend of publishing screenplays began with MT leading the way. “Earlier screenplays didn’t have readers. It was after reading MT’s screenplays that we realised that films too have a literary form. It was MT who started the system of publishing screenplays as a literary work. And it has helped the younger generations and students of cinema,” said Mammootty, who has acted in several films scripted by MT, beginning with the late 1970s.

Directors Priyadarshan, Ranjith, Sibi Malayil, Shyamaprasad, and Mahesh Narayanan, along with actors Indrajith, Biju Menon, and Asif Ali, besides other prominent persons from the industry, gathered to celebrate the launch of the anthology and to celebrate his birthday.

Conceptualised by MT’s daughter Aswathy, the anthology featured works by eight directors, including her. Priyadarshan (Olavum Theeravum and Shilalikhithangal), Ranjith (Kadugannawa: Oru Yathra Kurippu), Shyamaprasad (Kazhcha), Aswathy (Vilpana), Mahesh Narayanan (Sherlock), Jayarajan Nair (Swargam Thurakkunna Samayam), Santosh Sivan (Abhayam Thedi Veendum), and Rathish Ambat (Kadalkkaattu).

Directors and actors at the event also expressed their gratitude for being able to be a part of an anthology based on MT’s works. Presented by Kamal Hassan, the series featured Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Madhoo, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aparna Balamurali, Nadhiya, Ishit Yamini, Ann Augustine, Durga Krishna, Indrajith Sukumaran, Asif Ali, Biju Menon, Indrans, and Siddique.