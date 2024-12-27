Rise in narcotics cases, arrests; drug menace continues in Kochi

KOCHI: Drug menace continues to plague Kochi with the number of narcotics cases registered by the excise department in the district so far this year far exceeding last year’s count.
Data from the department shows 941 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act were registered until December 11 this year, compared to 718 cases in all of 2023 in Ernakulam. The number of arrests also rose, from 759 people in 2023 to 928 as of December 11 this year. The number of Abkari cases increased from 982 last year to 1,317 this year, as did the number of arrests in these cases – from 984 people in 2023 to 1,264 until December 11, 2024.
However, excise officials maintained that the rise in cases and arrests does not only indicate an increase in drug flow but is also a result of enhanced enforcement.
“Drug menace is one of the major issues in Ernakulam district, especially Kochi. We cannot deny that drugs are flowing to Kochi. However, the rise in arrests is an indicator of enhanced enforcement activities. This year, we managed to nab people who used to smuggle in drugs in large quantities and supply them to other peddlers. Several women who were into drug peddling were also arrested this year,” said a senior excise officer in Ernakulam.
As for the contraband, excise officials seized 337kg of ganja in the district until December 11. Fifty-five ganja plants, 459g of MDMA, 138g of hashish oil and 107g of methamphetamine, besides 430g of heroin and 152g of brown sugar were also seized this year during various anti-narcotic operations.
“There has been a decrease in the quantity of MDMA, hashish and hashish oil recovered in 2024 (from the previous year). However, the quantity of ganja seized is substantially higher.
This is because we managed to arrest several migrant workers who smuggled ganja in large quantities from Odisha to Ernakulam. Also, heroin and brown sugar were seized more from migrant workers. We have tied up with other enforcement agencies like the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the police to detect smuggling of narcotic substances from other states,” said the officer.
The excise is also managing a de-addiction programme, Vimukthi, across Kerala. The officers said a majority of those seeking de-addiction are youngsters. The excise is also coordinating with schools and colleges to get inputs about people selling drugs to students.