Sakura Komichi, where Japan blossoms in Kochi

KOCHI: A new restaurant has popped up in the city that promises to bring you a slice of Japan. And indeed it does, in more ways than just the menu. With elegant interiors marked by imported tatami floors, an array of wagashi (traditional umbrellas), and kimono-clad staff, Sakura Komichi on Pallikara Road in Kakkanad is a revelation.

Within a few weeks of opening, the restaurant has become a must-visit destination for not just foodies but anyone eager to explore culinary delights from the land of the rising sun. The phrase Sakura Komichi means ‘a path of cherry blossom’ and reflects its owner Takeo San’s yearning to see his customers enjoy an experience evocative of his homeland.

“I’ve always dreamt of starting a food and beverage business in India,” Takeo tells TNIE. “I traveled through various cities in India, and it is after much consideration that I chose Kochi to open a Japanese restaurant. I found the city and its people very welcoming,” he adds.

A professor of law of 19 years, Takeo decided to embark on his culinary adventure after a realisation during the long months of the Covid pandemic that his true passion lay in everything food and culture. “I’m much happier now,” he says. However, the 50-year-old has not given up on teaching just yet. “Occasionally, I teach Japanese at Rajagiri College,” he adds.