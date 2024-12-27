Sakura Komichi, where Japan blossoms in Kochi

KOCHI: A new restaurant has popped up in the city that promises to bring you a slice of Japan. And indeed it does, in more ways than just the menu. With elegant interiors marked by imported tatami floors, an array of wagashi (traditional umbrellas), and kimono-clad staff, Sakura Komichi on Pallikara Road in Kakkanad is a revelation.
Within a few weeks of opening, the restaurant has become a must-visit destination for not just foodies but anyone eager to explore culinary delights from the land of the rising sun. The phrase Sakura Komichi means ‘a path of cherry blossom’ and reflects its owner Takeo San’s yearning to see his customers enjoy an experience evocative of his homeland.
“I’ve always dreamt of starting a food and beverage business in India,” Takeo tells TNIE. “I traveled through various cities in India, and it is after much consideration that I chose Kochi to open a Japanese restaurant. I found the city and its people very welcoming,” he adds.
A professor of law of 19 years, Takeo decided to embark on his culinary adventure after a realisation during the long months of the Covid pandemic that his true passion lay in everything food and culture. “I’m much happier now,” he says. However, the 50-year-old has not given up on teaching just yet. “Occasionally, I teach Japanese at Rajagiri College,” he adds.
The menu
The delicious spread at Sakura Komichi features authentic Japanese dishes made using imported ingredients and traditional cooking techniques.
The hot picks include Japanese teriyaki chicken (yakitori) — slow-cooked for five hours, grilled on skewers, smothered in a sweet and savoury glaze and served with Japanese mayonnaise; ebi fry — a succulent shrimp dish that is deep-fried to a crispy golden brown, served with mayonnaise and tonkatsu sauce; katsu don, oyako don, among others.
Though sushi is a popular Japanese item, Takeo made the difficult decision to not serve it. “Due to the difficulty in procuring sashimi-quality fish, we have decided to not serve sushi for now,” he says. But there’s plenty of exotic options to pick from. So a lack of sushi is not a letdown at all!
My favourite was the Karaage — Japanese-style fried chicken with a crispy exterior and tender interior. For dessert, there’s Namo choco, a rich and decadent chocolate treat that’s served chilled.
At Sakura Komichi, the meat is slow-cooked for several hours, thus ensuring tenderness and flavour. The restaurant also makes noodles fresh daily. For all their exotic specialities, the dishes are reasonably priced.
“I want my customers to experience normal Japanese food, what ordinary Japanese people eat every day. So, not a typical fancy Japanese restaurant,” Takeo says.
As for his favourite item among the Kerala cuisine, Takeo says, “I like porotta and Alleppey fish curry.”
The ‘diplomatic’ role
There’s also another reason why Takeo has started this venture. For him, the restaurant is also a ‘cultural bridge’ between India and Japan. “It helps maintain good relations between the two countries,” he says.
To aid this vision, Takeo is mulling holding several events at his space. “Festivals, which also serve as avenues for people to interact with each other and our culture,” he says. The first such initiative of its kind begins next week
On New Year’s Eve (December 30), Sakura Komichi is hosting a Yakisoba event after 11pm. In Japan, soba noddles are eaten at the end of New Year’s Eve to “cut off the misfortunes and hardships of the past year and not carry them over to the next year.” Their all-you-can-eat experience costs only `300 per person.
One thing is clear, Takeo San has indeed brought a slice of Japan to Kochi and it’s an experience that will leave you enchanted and inspired.