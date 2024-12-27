Varavukad: A neighbourhood that vanished from Kochi map

KOCHI: While many places are destined to endure for centuries with little or no changes to their toponyms, some are not so fortunate. Varavukad in Kochi is one such locality. It ceased to exist on the map almost half a century ago when the ubiquitous landmarks associated with it were swallowed by the Cochin Shipyard.

Located in Perumanoor nearly midway between Thevara Bridge and Ravipuram, Varavukad was synonymous with the four-century-old Holy Cross Chapel (Varavukatt Kurishupally) built by the Portuguese, and an equally old cemetery. But the two landmarks, along with several houses and shops nearby, had to be sacrificed on the altar of national development in 1972 for India’s first greenfield shipyard.

An adrift cross and Varavukad’s genesis

Like many churches in Kerala, the Varavukad Chapel, too, has a story tracing its origins to an adrift wooden cross that was washed ashore the lake. The arrival (varavu) of the cross on the shore covered with thick undergrowth (kadu) gave birth to the name Varavukad, according to old-timers. Later, a chapel was built and it came under St Peter and St Paul Church in nearby Venduruthy.

“The chapel built in the 1600s and the adjoining cemetery were the most prominent landmarks. From the 18th century, the chapel came under the jurisdiction of Perumanoor St George Church,” says Leonard John C, deputy controller of rationing (Retd) whose family migrated from Varavukad to what is now Panampilly Nagar because of the acquisition.