Attempt to protect Kochi corporation officials facing probe, alleges Antony Kureethara

KOCHI: Opposition leader in the Kochi corporation council, Antony Kureethara, on Friday alleged that junior health inspector Shanu, who was suspended by the principal director on the basis of a vigilance report, is being transferred to the Tripunithura municipality with the help of the joint director and other officials.

“The revenue inspector was suspended by the mayor when there was a bribe allegation against him. However, the municipal corporation did not take any action against the accused officers, who were arrested by the vigilance as they were party members. The mayor has also helped the corrupt officials to escape from legal proceedings,” said Antony.

Meanwhile, Tripunithura municipality chairperson Rema Santhosh said Shanu’s name is on the transfer list and he has not joined the office. “His name is there in the list. However, as he is facing an investigation, I don’t think he can join for duty,” she said.

Three officials of the Kochi Corporation- Madhu, the health inspector, Shanu, the junior health inspector, and a temporary employee, were apprehended by the Ernakulam wing of the vigilance this month.