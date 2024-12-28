Frames from flash drive 2024

Disaster diary

E Gokul

It was pouring relentlessly in Kozhikode on July 29. A gnawing instinct warned of impending calamity, probably triggered by grim memories of past disasters caused by heavy downpour. ‘Nah, everything is going to be okay,’ I told myself. I was terribly wrong.

The next morning, I woke up groggy. I was on leave. There was a flood of missed calls from the TNIE Kozhikode bureau chief. Oblivious to events, I called back. His frantic words were: “When are you going?”

Moments later, I realised the gravity — landslides had devastated Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad. Despite flooded roads, TNIE reporter Pooja Nair and I reached Chooralmala by 3pm. I was caught in a daze seeing the terrified families fleeing, their faces etched with despair. Grief hung heavy in the air. People wailed. Documenting such anguish was harrowing, but sharing these stories was all I could do.

The next day revealed homes swallowed by mud, survivors searching for loved ones amidst the ruins. There I saw a man, Thankachan, who sat staring into the distance. His brother’s family was missing, and his home was buried. His family had narrowly escaped. He could barely speak. The man embodied the state of Wayanad – helpless, in shock. The frame will remain in my heart, as part of the baggage of poignant memories one carries in this unpredictable journey called life.