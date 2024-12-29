Property tax exemption for Kochi Metro Rail Limited

KOCHI: In a significant decision, the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has been exempted from paying property tax on its station buildings and ancillary structures, as levied by local bodies.

The LSG department issued an order formalising the exemption, citing a condition in the tripartite agreement governing KMRL operations. As per the agreement, the state government is obligated to either exempt KMRL from taxes imposed by the state or local bodies or reimburse the same.

The order issued by Anupama T V, special secretary, LSG department, followed a formal request from KMRL’s MD, seeking relief from property tax to offset operational losses.