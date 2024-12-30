27th edition of photo exhibition ‘Portfolio’ begins in Kochi

KOCHI: Portfolio 2025, the 27th edition of the news photography exhibition organised by the Kochi Photojournalists’ Forum, began at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Kochi on Sunday.

Inaugurating the four-day programme, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said the exhibition showcases pictures taken with a sense of time and emotion. The important skill is to see the emotion flashing and to capture it at the right time, the minister said. Amid the challenges of the new era, technology is providing opportunities to improve skills in the field, he added.

The exhibition features around 70 photographs by news photographers working with various newspapers in Ernakulam.

Photojournalists’ Forum convener P R Rajesh presided over the event while Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, MP Hibi Eden, MLAs K Babu and T J Vinod, councillor Padmaja S Menon, and KSFE managing director S K Sanil spoke. Photojournalists’ Forum treasurer Manu Shelly welcomed the gathering while joint convener T P Sooraj delivered the vote of thanks.