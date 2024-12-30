Kochi metro ridership rises substantially, averages 1 lakh per day since July 2024

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro is slowly turning out to be a preferred travel mode of Kochiites who depend on modern transportation systems to escape from the clogged roads and reach destinations on time. The average daily ridership touched the 1-lakh milestone for the past six months even as the operating profit rose five times from Rs 5 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 22.94 crore in 2023-24.

“The ridership has gone up substantially. We could enjoy a daily ridership of 1 lakh passengers for at least 20 days a month from July 2024. On certain days, when we have football matches at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium or offers at LuLu, the daily ridership even touches the record 1,20,000 mark,” said a senior KMRL official, adding that Edappally station recorded the most passenger footfalls.

This even as the daily ridership exceeded the 1-lakh mark only on 40 days last year. The commuter patronage per day witnessed a steady rise from 18,552 passengers in 2020-21 to 31,229 in 2021-22 and to 68,168 commuters in 2022-23.

“The average ridership per day for the whole of 2023-24 is 88,292, while the average collection per day rose to Rs 27.29 lakh in 2023-24 from Rs 20.68 lakh in 2022-23,” the official said.

Operating profit touches Rs 22 crore

Meanwhile, the operating profit in 2023-24 rose to Rs 22.94 crore from Rs 5 crore in 2022-23. This comes at a time when the KMRL is looking to fund the planned expansion of the Kochi Metro system.