Concern over one-way, night-boat services for journey back home

KOCHI: Even as stringent crowd-control measures are being put in place for New Year’s Eve festivities in Fort Kochi, there is growing clamour for one-way, night-boat services from the heritage town, to facilitate visitors, especially families, returning from the celebrations.

“While we welcome the restrictions announced by authorities, we request the operation of one-way boat services from Fort Kochi to Ernakulam till at least 10 pm on December 31. This way, those who want to return will have an option. As of now, on Tuesday, there is no means to return to the mainland after 7 pm. Many families may opt to give the late-night celebrations a miss,” said Francis Chammany, president of the Vypeen-Fort Kochi Passengers Association.

“Moreover, there is currently only a single Ro-Ro service to Vypeen after 8 pm. With the tourist season in full swing, this limits the travel options of visitors. We call upon authorities to deploy both Ro-Ro vessels till at least 11 pm for the entire length of the tourist season,” he added.

Last week, the assistant commissioner of Mattancherry issued a directive to government agencies such as state water transport department (SWTD), Kochi Water Metro Ltd (KWML) and Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) not to operate any service after 7 pm on December 31. As per the order, SWTD boat operations will only resume at 6 am on January 1.