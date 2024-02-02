Kochi: Cusat served notice over changes made to ill-fated amphitheater

KOCHI: The future of the Cusat’s ill-fated amphitheater, where a stampede last November left four dead, stays uncertain. The facility remains padlocked with no decisive word from the varsity on its plans for the structure.

Amid this, the Kalamassery municipality is learnt to have sent a notice to Cusat (Cochin University of Science and Technology) over the alleged unauthorized alterations made to the initial structure of the amphitheater.

Sources said the municipality took exception to the additions made to the original structure of the amphitheater and sent a notice to the varsity seeking explanation.

“It pointed out that the additions were made without its approval and hence, were a huge violation,” said a source.

When contacted, Cusat Vice-Chancellor Prof P G Sankaran told TNIE that they had received the notice and the matter was being discussed by the special committee set up to resolve the issues associated with the amphitheater.

“A decision regarding the amphitheater, whether it will be razed or renovated, will be taken only at the syndicate meeting, scheduled to be held on February 16 or 20,” said Sankaran. This has been the varsity’s stance on the amphitheater for more than two months.

Sources at the university said the way things are going, it is highly probable that the amphitheater might be demolished and a new one built in its place.

“Where has anyone seen an amphitheater that is enclosed and that too in a manner that does not allow even light and air inside,” said a source.

The stampede had brought the flaws in the amphitheater's design to the fore. Architects and experts said the casualties during the stampede on November 25, 2023, were caused due to the steps being right at the gate of the amphitheater. However, old-timers said the amphitheater did not have a gate when built and was not meant to have one.

Following the construction of the amphitheater, the architect concerned had warned against changing the structure. He had asked not to enclose the amphitheater with a roof or a fence and also forbade installation of a gate. He had cautioned that a roof would cast shadows, making it difficult to discern the steps.

