Faithful take out rallies ahead of Patriarch visit

KOCHI : In connection with the visit of Patriarch Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, the faithful took out three declaration rallies on Friday from Mulanthuruthy, Aluva and Kothamangalam Cheriapally churches to Puthencruz Patriarchal Centre. A flag signifying the start of the celebration of the Patriarch Day was hoisted at the centre.

On Saturday, the Patriarch will consecrate Aryampadam Church under the Thrissur diocese. The Patriarch will be the main celebrant of the Holy Mass that will be held in association with the consecration ceremony. On Sunday, the Patriarch will officiate the Holy Mass at the Puthencruz Patriarchal Centre. The closing ceremony of the Great Priestly Golden Jubilee of Catholicos Baselios Thomas I will be held at the Ignatius Zaka Nagar ground and the Patriarch’s Day celebration will also be held.Express News Service @Kochi

