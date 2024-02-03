Lots to sea here

KOCHI: Had it not been for a row of school buses parked outside its gates, the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute in Kochi would have gone unnoticed by daily commuters, as is the case on most days. On Friday, the campus, located near the High Court, was a beehive of activity after it threw open its gates to students and the public as part of its 77th Foundation Day (February 3) celebrations.

Shrieks of delight drowned the otherwise stately atmosphere as children were introduced to giant fish such as the humphead wrasse and whale shark, and precious pearls. We were also among the hundreds who thronged the place. And we, too, were bubbling with excitement as new corridor and room unfolded the wonders of the marine life.

For many, it was a rare opportunity to enjoy the exhibits on marine life, observe the scientific activities of the institution, and interact with researchers. But it does not have to be so, said a CMFRI spokesperson. This formed the crux of the Founding Day initiative — bridge the gap between the institution and the public.

It was only after arriving here that we learned that CMFRI’s museum and aquarium were open to the public all year round: Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5.30pm; Rs 20 (adults)/Rs 10 (children). Many Kochiites confessed they never were aware of this.