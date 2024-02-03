Lots to sea here

KOCHI: Had it not been for a row of school buses parked outside its gates, the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute in Kochi would have gone unnoticed by daily commuters, as is the case on most days. On Friday, the campus, located near the High Court, was a beehive of activity after it threw open its gates to students and the public as part of its 77th Foundation Day (February 3) celebrations.
Shrieks of delight drowned the otherwise stately atmosphere as children were introduced to giant fish such as the humphead wrasse and whale shark, and precious pearls. We were also among the hundreds who thronged the place. And we, too, were bubbling with excitement as new corridor and room unfolded the wonders of the marine life.
For many, it was a rare opportunity to enjoy the exhibits on marine life, observe the scientific activities of the institution, and interact with researchers. But it does not have to be so, said a CMFRI spokesperson. This formed the crux of the Founding Day initiative — bridge the gap between the institution and the public.
It was only after arriving here that we learned that CMFRI’s museum and aquarium were open to the public all year round: Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5.30pm; Rs 20 (adults)/Rs 10 (children). Many Kochiites confessed they never were aware of this.
“This disconnect is exactly what this programme hopes to bridge. To build a connection with the people,” said CMFRI director A Gopalakrishnan.
“In addition, we also seek to sensitise the people about the sustainable utilisation of marine fisheries and conservation of marine biodiversity. Then, of course, provide them an insight into the research activities transpiring in the sector.”
The museum, which houses an extensive collection of marine specimens, including fishes, corals, sponges, sea snakes, turtles and seaweeds, was a big hit on the day. Despite the midday heat, students were seen beelining for it. The aquarium, which showcases marine biodiversity, too had its fans.
Furthermore, a slew of exhibits were also on display to create awareness of ecosystem conservation and the dangers of marine pollution. To drive home the need for the conservation of marine resources, students were also awarded illustrated badges conveying the message. The exhibition also included a display of marine ornamental varieties, pearls, pearl oysters, squid jigs, different varieties of mangroves, seaweeds, corals, etc.
Earrings made of fish otoliths, CMFRI publications and posters were available for sale to the public. To further bolster its outreach, the CMFRI recently opened a sales outlet. Here, the public can buy a wide variety of products, from high-quality spices to seaweed-based nutraceuticals. Seafood, including cleaned and dried fish, mussels, and tuna products will also be available for sale at the outlet.
Despite having a fair share of industries and people dependent on the sea, Kerala is not a sea-facing state yet. It’s waterbodies — ponds, streams, rivers, backwaters and the sea — remain obscured from social consciousness. Events like what the CMFRI organised shout out a message — the sea is right there!