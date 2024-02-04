Kerala: Minister intervenes as poet’s outburst over meagre remuneration triggers outrage

KOCHI: An emotional outburst by poet Balachandran Chullikad about the meagre remuneration given by Kerala Sahitya Akademi for delivering a speech at the International Literature Festival in Thrissur triggered an outrage with many writers sharing his concern on Saturday.

Later Sahitya Akademi president K Satchidanandan expressed regret over the incident and Minister for Culture Saji Cherian personally contacted the poet to pacify him.

“The poet has shared his concern that the government was not extending remuneration to the writers on a par with artists. He had rented a car from Kochi to Thrissur to attend the Literary Fest. While he had to pay Rs 3,500 as rent, the remuneration given by Sahitya Akademi was only Rs 2,400. We cannot blame the Sahitya Akademi staff as they have to follow the norms for payment. I explained the issue to him and assured that the government will address his concerns. Besides Satchidanandan has apologised to Balachandran Chullikad. He is convinced and the issue has been solved amicably,” the minister told TNIE.

“I had an opportunity to understand my worth in Kerala society on January 30. The Sahitya Akademi had invited me to speak on Kumaranasan’s verse ‘Karuna’ at the International Literary Fest in Thrissur on January 30.''

"I reached the spot on time and I delivered a two-hour speech on my reading about Kumaranasan’s verse based on my 50-year-long studies. They gave me a remuneration of Rs 2,400. But I had to spent Rs 3,500 as taxi rent. I paid Rs 1,100 from my pocket to meet the expenses. Dear Malayalees, I never came to accept Sahitya Akademi membership or to receive awards or distinguished membership from ministers. I will never do that. Dear Keralites who pay tens of thousands and lakhs as remuneration to mimicry artists and singers, I am grateful for showing me that I am worth only Rs 2,400. Please don’t trouble me for your cultural needs in the future,” the poet wrote on social media.

Replying to Chullikad, K Satchidanandan wrote on social media that an employee had followed the procedure mechanically which led to the complaint.

He wrote that Sahitya Akademi pays only Rs 1,000 to all writers. In the case of Balachandran Chullikad the payment was made calculating the travel expense as per government norms. Satchidanandan also said that he had attended many programmes without remuneration.

“If you have complaint, raise it before the secretary. We have solved all such complaints,” he wrote. However, Satchidanandan deleted the post immediately.