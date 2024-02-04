Kerala youth’s suicide: Bank says it was lenient over loan recovery

KOCHI: In response to reports about the suicide of a youth during loan recovery proceedings, South Indian Bank (SIB) on Saturday issued a statement saying that the bank has been the most lenient and considerate towards the borrower’s request for settlement of the long outstanding dues for the past eight years and have not dispossessed the party till date.

“We hereby affirm that the deceased does not have any loan accounts with the bank. The father of the deceased, Vinayan C K, had availed a housing loan from our Kanjani Branch, in 2010, which had turned NPA in November 2016. The recovery proceedings started in January 2018,” the statement said.

The bank said it had even agreed to a one-time settlement of the account by offering a concession of over Rs 5 lakh but the same was not paid by the party. The statement reaffirmed that no attempts were made to dispossess the party on the day of the incident, contrary to media reports.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.