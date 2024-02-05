Budget: what Kochi expects

Vyttila Mobility Hub Development

The Vyttila Hub development plan includes the conversion of the existing terminal into one handling inter-state services, construction of two new terminals for city buses and regional buses, multilevel car parking facility, administr-ative and business towers to accommodate offices, and avenues to generate income, among others.

Angamaly-Kundannoor Highway Project

The Angamaly-Kundannoor greenfield highway is proposed to run parallel to NH 544, in a bid to decongest the latter. The project — expected to cost Rs 4,000 crore — will pass through 17 villages of the district. But the project has been in limbo as the state government is yet to take a final call on exempting it from GST and royalty.

Renovation of Ambedkar Stadium

Established in the late 1970s, the stadium had its football field renovated with an artificial turf in 2015 under a FIFA project. But it has since fac-ed neglect, and the proposal to rebuild the gallery has failed to take off.

Proposed New Cricket Stadium at Angamaly

The BCCI recently approved the construction of a cricket stadium at Angamaly under a land pooling method. It is expected to get a fillip if the state budget allocates funds.

Industrial Corridor

The project will integrate the infrastructural development projects of both Kerala and TN with other industrial corridors developed across India. The Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor is an extension of the proposed Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.

Gift City

The Gift City has the potential to make Kochi one of the biggest financial centres in India. The Rs 358-crore venture awaits funds for land acquisition.

Water Metro Expansion

The Water Metro project envisages connecting 38 terminals across 10 islands in and around Kochi, with a fleet of 78 fast, electrically-propelled hybrid ferries. KWML aims to finish the construction of 32 terminals by December.

Expansion of Kochi Metro to Infopark

A Union cabinet meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister on September 7, 2022, had approved the Kakkanad (Infopark) extension — named Pink Line — at a cost of Rs 1,957.05 crore. The joint venture of the Centre and the state government is expected to be completed by 2028.

Fort Kochi Beach Renovation

The Fort Kochi beach, which has turned into an eyesore with solid waste, needs fund for revamping.