Two bikers, aged 23 and 28, die in suspected accident near Nellikuzhi

KOCHI: Two young bikers were found dead at Companypady near Nellikuzhi, suspected to have been knocked down by an unknown vehicle. The deceased are Amanudheen, 28, of Pazhangad, Edavanakkad, and his friend Muhammed Sajid, 23, of Kuzhuppillykara, Edavanakkad.

According to police, a person who supplies milk found the vehicle, which was stuck in a drainage canal on the roadside around 4am on Sunday. Following this, he, along with other people, searched the area and found the youngsters lying inside the nearly 4-foot-deep canal. Though the duo was rushed to the nearby hospital, they were declared dead on arrival due to severe head injuries.

The police said the duo remained unattended for half an hour as spotting them inside the open drainage canal was very difficult.

“From what we gathered, the accident might have occurred around 3.30am. However, the incident came to light by around 4am only. Spotting them might have been difficult for any motorist as street lights in the area are very dim. Had anyone saw them at the time of the accident, it would have boosted their chances of survival. Since they lost too much blood, chances of them surviving were slim,” said a police officer.