KOCHI: Most people I know start making their Valentine’s Day plans a week before... red roses, candles, special dinners and of course the passion to look beautiful. Salons and spas start to get bookings for face treatments for that special glow, body massages, spa treatments… and whatever takes the fancy.

But whoever this St Valentine was, creating romance and beauty on this special day is serious business! After all, why a day of romance? Why not a season of romance? Why not days of candle-lit dinners, soft music, and warm water tub baths with rose petals? Wine and moon gazing followed by wine massages?

This season, create the romance of looking and feeling great well in advance and let it carry on much after Valentine’s Day is over… you never know how many times Cupid’s arrows will smart you!

I think it is distressing not to de-stress! And a hot water tub with aromas and flowers create the magic that is well deserved. You can use these simple tips to create a romantic de-stressing bath.

Switch off your phone, disconnect your doorbell and lie back and luxuriate in this pure haven that you have created.

Beauty is the way you feel that is reflected in your eyes and a glowing skin sure makes the season of love more exciting. Make this super skin mist and spray this on clean skin daily.

Keep your hair fragrant and well conditioned… make a paste of marigold and roses and mix with 3 tsp aloe vera gel and apply to the hair for 20 minutes. Shampoo off or rinse out.

These magical tips are something that you can do together and enjoy the season of love! Happy Valentine’s season!

Ingredients

1 glass copper water (made from 500 ml mineral water in which copper coins or utensil has been boiled until the water turns to half)

2 gms saffron

2 tsp honey

Mix all the ingredients and store in a spray bottle.

Add 3 drops geranium oil.

suparna trikha

The columnist is a beauty and nature care expert

@suparnatrikha