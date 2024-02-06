Ayurveda take on flu and WhatsApp remedies

KOCHI: Since the Covid outbreak in India in 2020, there has been a spike in cases of seasonal fever and related illnesses. The latest on the list is viral fever coupled with throat infection and other related symptoms.

The spike in cases has also given rise to a myriad of remedies shared on social media and WhatsApp. The solutions range from using turmeric in the morning to having ginger water, and now betel leaves.

Ayurveda physician Dr M G Jayan, who is working in Amrita Ayurveda Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, says using household items such as turmeric, ginger, ayamodakam (carom seeds), and garlic can be beneficial in boosting immunity.

Recent fever cases, says Dr Jayan, could be a result of changes in the weather coupled with Covid cases. “Since testing for Covid is not being done as stringently as before, we cannot be sure whether a viral fever is Covid or not. And this early summer-like heat is also not helping,” he adds.

With repeated and cyclical fever becoming a norm, the physician says it is vital to boost one’s immunity.