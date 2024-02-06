Ayurveda take on flu and WhatsApp remedies

KOCHI: Since the Covid outbreak in India in 2020, there has been a spike in cases of seasonal fever and related illnesses. The latest on the list is viral fever coupled with throat infection and other related symptoms.
The spike in cases has also given rise to a myriad of remedies shared on social media and WhatsApp. The solutions range from using turmeric in the morning to having ginger water, and now betel leaves.
Ayurveda physician Dr M G Jayan, who is working in Amrita Ayurveda Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, says using household items such as turmeric, ginger, ayamodakam (carom seeds), and garlic can be beneficial in boosting immunity.
Recent fever cases, says Dr Jayan, could be a result of changes in the weather coupled with Covid cases. “Since testing for Covid is not being done as stringently as before, we cannot be sure whether a viral fever is Covid or not. And this early summer-like heat is also not helping,” he adds.
With repeated and cyclical fever becoming a norm, the physician says it is vital to boost one’s immunity.
“Nowadays, viral fevers are common and people are trying to find out what remedy works for their system. In Ayurveda, food itself is medicine. And these items (turmeric, ginger, etc.) are natural immunity boosters,” he says.
However, he cautions that not every item will work for everyone. “The solution listed in one WhatsApp message might have worked for someone. However, it doesn’t mean it would have the same effect on you. Everyone’s system is different – some are gastric, some diabetic.... So, one should use only the substance that suits one’s body,” he says.
Dr Jayan adds that it is better to have light food when suffering from viral fever. “Have kanji (rice gruel) and mild accompaniments. Let the body rest, that is important. Upavasam aka having limited food is good when down with viral fever, provided you take necessary nutrients during meals. Hydration is also essential,” he adds.
Dr Jayan says if the virus develops into a bacterial infection such as throat and ear infection, it is imperative to get the necessary treatment and take antibiotics. “When a virus attacks a body, the immunity goes down and bacteria find it easy to latch on. So, timely treatment is important,” he concludes.