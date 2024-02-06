‘Just Another Disease’

KOCHI: Cancer has always been viewed as a scary and almost unbeatable illness. Interestingly, this belief is common among even medical professionals. Writer-doctor Siddhartha Mukherjee describes cancer in his book ‘The Emperor of all Maladies’ as a disease that can subdue the human body and its fighting spirit.
The films and novels released in the past also contributed more spice in picturing cancer with little chance of recovery. Characters who end up with bald heads and die of vomiting blood are etched in the minds of the audience.
However, times have changed and medical science is also advancing at a fast pace. People have begun to understand that factors like genetic changes and abnormal growth of cells lead to cancer, how the cells grow, invade and spread to other parts of the body, early detection, etc. The more we learn about cancer, the more hope we gain.
A personalised approach
Unlike in old times, cancer treatment is now more precise and personalised. We no longer use a one-size-fits-all approach. Instead, doctors carefully study each person’s cancer biology and choose the best treatment for them.
For example, if there are 10 people with breast cancer in a room, each person’s tumour is treated differently. It is understood with the help of modern pathology techniques, imaging, molecular and genetic tests, multidisciplinary meetings ( tumour board) and then the treatment is prescribed accordingly.
Personalised approach reduces side effects and improves effectiveness.In the past, people diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer only had chemotherapy as an option. That too for a certain period. And chances for a recurrence were high once the patient stopped taking chemo. Now, if we find specific genetic changes in the tumour cells, we can use targeted therapies like pills. This can allow patients to lead normal lives for years. The side effects of this type of treatment will be relatively low and the efficacy will be higher.
Another advanced treatment is immunotherapy, which boosts the body’s immune system to fight cancer. Though it is not a viable option for everyone, it is still promising for some patients.
Surgery and radiation- no longer a nightmare
Along with the risk factors associated with the disease, cancer surgeries are also dreaded. However, now it has taken a new turn. Surgeries are less aggressive, preserving more of the affected organ. Breast cancer patients once faced drastic surgeries, such as complete breast and muscle removal. Similar procedures were common for other cancer types as well-- bone cancer, bladder cancer, etc.
However, modern cancer surgery prioritises organ preservation and removal of only the cancerous tumour, thereby maintaining the shape and function of that organ.
This is achieved by employing techniques like keyhole and robotic surgeries. These methods minimize long-term complications and hasten recovery.
Radiation treatment instils fear in patients. Most patients back out of the treatment due to the common belief that radiation is terrorising. Very little is spoken about modern radiation techniques such as digital technology and 3D planning. They precisely target tumour tissues and spare normal tissues, reducing side effects.
Together we can…
Early-stage cancers often require only surgery, while later stages may necessitate a combination of surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. Treatment plans are tailored to individual patients. Even stage IV cancer once deemed a death sentence, can now be managed effectively, extending survival and improving quality of life. Supportive care, including palliative measures, ensures comfort throughout treatment. Chemotherapy-induced side effects like nausea and vomiting are also effectively managed with advanced medications. Specialised fields like psycho-oncology, occupational therapy, and physiotherapy addresses mental and physical challenges associated with cancer. Cancer is no longer a solitary battle; patients are supported by a multidisciplinary team backed by scientific advancements.