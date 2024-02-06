‘Just Another Disease’

KOCHI: Cancer has always been viewed as a scary and almost unbeatable illness. Interestingly, this belief is common among even medical professionals. Writer-doctor Siddhartha Mukherjee describes cancer in his book ‘The Emperor of all Maladies’ as a disease that can subdue the human body and its fighting spirit.

The films and novels released in the past also contributed more spice in picturing cancer with little chance of recovery. Characters who end up with bald heads and die of vomiting blood are etched in the minds of the audience.

However, times have changed and medical science is also advancing at a fast pace. People have begun to understand that factors like genetic changes and abnormal growth of cells lead to cancer, how the cells grow, invade and spread to other parts of the body, early detection, etc. The more we learn about cancer, the more hope we gain.

A personalised approach

Unlike in old times, cancer treatment is now more precise and personalised. We no longer use a one-size-fits-all approach. Instead, doctors carefully study each person’s cancer biology and choose the best treatment for them.

For example, if there are 10 people with breast cancer in a room, each person’s tumour is treated differently. It is understood with the help of modern pathology techniques, imaging, molecular and genetic tests, multidisciplinary meetings ( tumour board) and then the treatment is prescribed accordingly.

Personalised approach reduces side effects and improves effectiveness.In the past, people diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer only had chemotherapy as an option. That too for a certain period. And chances for a recurrence were high once the patient stopped taking chemo. Now, if we find specific genetic changes in the tumour cells, we can use targeted therapies like pills. This can allow patients to lead normal lives for years. The side effects of this type of treatment will be relatively low and the efficacy will be higher.

Another advanced treatment is immunotherapy, which boosts the body’s immune system to fight cancer. Though it is not a viable option for everyone, it is still promising for some patients.