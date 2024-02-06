Kalamassery shows the way with 60 ‘smart anganwadis’

KOCHI: In what can be termed a rare feat, 60 anganwadis in the Kalamassery assembly constituency have been converted into smart ones.

Gone are those days when the name ‘anganwadi’ elicited an image of a single-room establishment, partitioned into a classroom, play area and kitchen. It is the first time that such a huge number of anganwadis in a constituency have been made ‘smart’ at one go.

According to an Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) official, the ‘Smart Anganwadi’ project has been launched in the state to provide the children with a new experience.

“The project was launched in Kalamssery by Industries Minister P Rajeeve, who is the local MLA. The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd-Kochi Refinery,” she says, adding that the project cost is `95.61 lakh.

There are 200 anganwadis in the constituency. However, only 120 of them function in their own buildings. The project has been implemented in these anganwadis in the first phase.

“Spacious, child-friendly classrooms, artworks, special crescent-shaped seating, eye- and hand-friendly furniture, safe fibre flooring, sound system, play area with modern facilities, creative zone, well-equipped kitchen and separate dining area are the major features of the smart anganwadis,” says the official.

“The government has prepared a plan to reform anganwadis. In the second phase, another 60 anganwadis will be made smart. Each anganwadi has been renovated under the project keeping in mind the overall mental and physical development of the children.”

Kerala Artisans Development Cooperative Society is the implementing agency of the project. Rajeeve will inaugurate the completed anganwadis in Eloor Pathalam at 10am on Tuesday.