Ozhuki Ozhuki Ozhuki: Finding his foot early on

KOCHI: Inheriting a career is one thing, and inheriting the passion for a career is another. The Sivan family is known more for the latter.

Sivasankaran Nair, popularly known as Sivan, the first government press photographer of Travancore and Thiru-Kochi, was an award-winning lensman and an acclaimed filmmaker whose sons Sangeeth, Santosh, and Sanjeev inherited the same passion as their father to make a bold mark in films.

The family’s passion for films doesn’t seem to stop there. The next-in-line to take to films, with a passion burning enough to be noticed from age six, is Sanjeev’s 12-year-old son Sidhanshu who starts his career as an actor with Ozhuki Ozhuki Ozhuki.

The film by Sanjeev Sivan has a grim plot where Sidhanshu dons the role of a boy named Paakaran who is a daily wage worker in a fishing cooperative in the backwaters of Kuttanad. His connection with the flowing water and wish to follow his deceased father’s footsteps as a boatman shape the narrative. The story takes an unexpected turn when Paakaran discovers a floating body in the water.

The 90-minute movie was released last Friday in theatres, and is currently being sent to festivals across the world. It has already been selected at the Moscow International Children Film Festival.

The film is based on the short story ‘Who’ by the late Malayalam lyricist and poet Beeyar Prasad, also known as B Rajendraprasad. “I was attracted to this story for two reasons. One is that it talks about the global issue of unidentified bodies floating in waters. Secondly, this complex story is told from a child’s point of view. It was a challenging character for Sidhanshu. But he underwent an intensive training workshop,” says Sanjeev.

The highlight of the movie is also its line-up including Resul Pookutty who is managing sound, Manoj Pillai the camera, Sreekar Prasad handling the editing, and Finnish composer Tuomas Kantelinen making the music.

The cast includes familiar faces like Soubin Shahir, Baiju, and Narain. Sanjeev says.

The film’s texture is intense, partly because it is told from a child’s point of view and hence, both challenging and scopeful for Sidhanshu whose dream is to be an actor like Mammootty. To portray the complexity of the character, Sidhashu underwent an intensive training workshop, say his parents.