Tourist bus-truck collision in Kerala's Perumbavoor, injures 30 students

PERUMBAVOOR: A tourist bus carrying 38 people, including students and staff of EMEA College, Kondotty in Malappuram, collided with a truck at MC Junction in Perumbavoor in the wee hours of Monday. As many as 30 students were injured in the accident.

The police said the accident took place around 2.15am when the bus coming from Munnar, collided with the sugar-laden truck bound for Kottayam. “Both drivers didn’t pay attention as the signal was blinking. The truck hit the middle portion of the bus, while it was proceeding towards Kottayam from Angamaly. The bus overturned due to the impact and ended up damaging the police aid post at the junction,” said Rajesh, an officer with the Perumbavoor police station.

Eyewitnesses at eateries nearby rushed to the spot on hearing the loud thud. “It took some time to comprehend what was happening. We saw students crying for help and screaming in pain. We rushed to take them out of the bus. Police personnel and Fire and Rescue Services officials joined us within minutes after the incident,” said Fakarudheen, a migrant worker who runs a tea stall near the area.

Five students, who sustained severe injuries in the incident were shifted to Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva, while others with minor injuries received preliminary medical attention at hospitals in Perumbavoor and Kolencherry. The truck driver also sustained injuries.

Residents said the negligence of the municipality in maintaining street lights resulted in the accident. “The high-mast lights installed at the junction have been lying inoperable for several months. Even though we have complained about it, the officials were least bothered. People unaware of the area might not know if there is a junction ahead,” said Ashraf Puthiri, an auto-rickshaw driver.