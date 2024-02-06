Tourist bus-truck collision in Kerala's Perumbavoor, injures 30 students

PERUMBAVOOR: A tourist bus carrying 38 people, including students and staff of EMEA College, Kondotty in Malappuram, collided with a truck at MC Junction in Perumbavoor in the wee hours of Monday. As many as 30 students were injured in the accident.
The police said the accident took place around 2.15am when the bus coming from Munnar, collided with the sugar-laden truck bound for Kottayam. “Both drivers didn’t pay attention as the signal was blinking. The truck hit the middle portion of the bus, while it was proceeding towards Kottayam from Angamaly. The bus overturned due to the impact and ended up damaging the police aid post at the junction,” said Rajesh, an officer with the Perumbavoor police station.
Eyewitnesses at eateries nearby rushed to the spot on hearing the loud thud. “It took some time to comprehend what was happening. We saw students crying for help and screaming in pain. We rushed to take them out of the bus. Police personnel and Fire and Rescue Services officials joined us within minutes after the incident,” said Fakarudheen, a migrant worker who runs a tea stall near the area.
Five students, who sustained severe injuries in the incident were shifted to Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva, while others with minor injuries received preliminary medical attention at hospitals in Perumbavoor and Kolencherry. The truck driver also sustained injuries.
Residents said the negligence of the municipality in maintaining street lights resulted in the accident. “The high-mast lights installed at the junction have been lying inoperable for several months. Even though we have complained about it, the officials were least bothered. People unaware of the area might not know if there is a junction ahead,” said Ashraf Puthiri, an auto-rickshaw driver.
Auto-rickshaw drivers in the area said accidents have become a frequent affair at MC Junction and the nearby Oushadi Junction due to a lack of street lights.
“Already five individuals have died in accidents at Oushadi Junction. Even the footpaths are posing a threat to commuters. Though we have informed about it to the authorities concerned, no action has been taken so far. Luckily, there were no casualties in the recent accident,” said Shaji N T, another auto-rickshaw driver.
Condition of four injured stable
The condition of four persons injured in the accident is stable, according to hospital sources. Jasir Thangal, 31, his wife Fathima, 24, and their child Ruhi Fathima, 9 months, and a student Ashik, 20, were taken to Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva following the injuries. “They were discharged from the hospital following their request and shifted to Malappuram, their native place for treatment. They were given primary medical treatment here. Their condition is stable,” said the source.
Migrant worker clears debris of mishap
Every accident leaves a trace on the road: blood, glass pieces, and damaged vehicle parts. Yet, often, no one bothers to clear the mess. However, Babu Viswas, a resident of Guwahati in Assam, has set an example on Monday by clearing the debris on the road. “I learned about the accident while waiting in front of the Perumbavoor bus station for daily work. Even after 9am, nobody came to call me. But I overheard a few people discussing the accident, so I decided to go there,” Viswas said.
He stressed the glass pieces lying on the road could have caused another accident. “I don’t want to see another accident here. If I can clear the mess, a few people may be able to avoid it,” he said, while collecting the glass pieces with a cardboard. The police personnel controlling traffic at the junction also supported the migrant worker. “When I started clearing it, they were a bit skeptical. Later, they supported me. They even thanked me,” Viswas said.