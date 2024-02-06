What the hachoo is going on?

KOCHI: Of late, nearly every second person one meets complains of fever, cold, sore throat, or cough. “God knows what infection this is…” has become a common refrain.
The number of people seeking treatment for flu-like symptoms and respiratory issues has been on the rise. There is an upswing in secondary infections as well. And, what worries people the most is the prolonged recovery time.
“The number of people who come with symptoms like fever and cough has certainly increased,” says Dr Sunny P Orethel, former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA - Kerala chapter). “Clearly, the flu is spreading. There is confusion, worry over whether the symptoms are of Covid. In most cases, after tests, we find that the culprit is influenza.”
Influenza is usually common during the winter season. However, Dr Sunny notes, influenza viruses are prone to mutation.
“Now, a new variant; a mutated virus is circulating. Symptoms vary according to the variants,” he adds. Agreeing with the observations, Dr Vidhya Vimal, senior paediatrician at GG Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, says the current worry over flu-like symptoms is primarily due to the long recovery time.
“Flu cases, these days, are characterised by prolonged symptoms and drowsiness,” she says. “Usually, people recover from fever in five days. Nowadays, it takes seven to eight days. Also, fever is followed by dry cough. And, in most cases, we diagnose infection after an X-ray examination.”
Atmospheric pollution also adds to the situation, Dr Sunny highlights. “However, people generally don’t pay attention to this aspect. We inhale the polluted air with the dust particles and smoke,” he says.
“Such polluted air, combined with the viral infection, can increase the chances of secondary bacterial infection and worsen symptoms, especially respiratory issues. The public should be more cautious, and also address the issue.”
Dr Vidhya adds that there is a rise in diagnosis of secondary fever. “The symptoms are severe in children, especially. They experience temperature spikes up to 102 or 103, dehydration, and vomiting. They tend to fall sick again after recovering from the initial symptoms,” she notes.
‘Flu can be prevented’
Following the preventive measures that were mandatory during the pandemic can help prevent the spread of infections, Dr Sunny underscores. “Wearing masks and maintaining social distance are still important,” he says.
“Infants and elderly people should be given more care and priority. Children and people above 60 may get affected by viruses easily. So we need to be careful. Wearing a mask and maintaining hygiene is a must for them. People with comorbidities – cancer, lung/kidney diseases, asthma, diabetes, morbid obesity, etc. – are also at higher risk and should take extra care,” he adds.
Vax helps
Getting flu shots has a significant role in preventing the spread of influenza and reducing its severity, says Dr. Sunny.
“Flu vaccines are available. As mutation happens to the virus every year in the flu season, it is advisable to take the vaccine annually. The World Health Organization recommends that the elderly population should get flu shots at least once in two years,” he explains.
“The pneumococcal vaccine can help to avoid secondary bacterial infection. These shots are taken once every five years. Now, there are lifetime options, too. The vaccine is highly recommended for the elderly population.”
Natural immunity boosters
“Fever is a condition in which the immune system is compromised. Certain vitamins and minerals are essential to support a healthy immune system. The ideal way to boost the immune system naturally is to get necessary vitamins and minerals through diet rather than using supplements,” says Sruthy S, dietician at Amrita Hospital, Kochi.
Lemon
It is a rich source of vitamin C, an antioxidant, which plays a crucial role in supporting our immune system
Ginger and garlic
Both have powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Gingerols and parasols in ginger and allicin in garlic reduce the risk of getting flu
Turmeric
Helps improve the body’s defence mechanism. Curcumin content in turmeric has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antiviral properties
Green, leafy vegetables
They are packed with antioxidants, vitamins (A, C and E), minerals and fibres. They help fight infections