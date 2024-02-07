In a first, Kochi corporation secretary tables budget; unhappy Opposition stages sit-in

KOCHI: Chaos prevailed in the council hall on Tuesday as the Kochi corporation secretary -- in a first such instance -- tabled the budget for 2024-25 after the finance standing committee chaired by CPI nominee K A Ansiya failed to prepare the budget proposals.

Tension flared up between the councillors of the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF after the CPI leadership prevented Ansiya, who is also the deputy mayor, from presenting the budget citing the CPM’s unwillingness to share the development standing committee chairperson’s post.

The secretary, Chelsasini V, tabled the budget under Section 290 of the Kerala Municipality Act. This is the first time in Kochi corporation’s history that the secretary is tabling the budget.

The feud between the two major constituents over the post of development standing committee chairperson resulted in the LDF facing an embarrassing situation. The CPM-CPI deadlock played into the hands of the UDF members, leading to the unruly scenes on the budget day.