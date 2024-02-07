Lapses alleged in Piravom municipality chairperson election

KOCHI: A fresh controversy erupted in Piravom Municipality after LDF members demanded repoll alleging procedural lapses in electing the winner in the recently held election to the chairperson post.
UDF won the chairperson post despite lacking a majority in the 27-member council in a surprising turn of events. The vote of one LDF member became invalid in the election held on January 31, resulting in a tie between UDF and LDF candidates. The winner was determined through a draw of lots and Jincy Raju of Congress bagged the post.
The latest row erupted after LDF’s chairperson candidate Julie Sabu wrote letters to the State Election Commissioner and the district collector seeking immediate redressal of the situation.
The LDF councillors alleged lapses on the part of the municipal secretary, who presided over the election. Instead of enacting Rule 8, Section 7(a) of the Kerala Municipal Rules, the returning officer invoked Rule 8’s Section 7(c) which should have been invoked only when there is a tie between more than two contestants. Section 7(c) specifies to eliminate a contestant after each draw while Section 7(a) deems the person whose chit is drawn from the lot as the winner.
UDF denied the allegations citing it was a tactical move by LDF to save face..The vote of the CPM member, Aleyamma Philip, became invalid and they didn’t have any complaints during the election.
The election was necessitated after CPM chairperson Aleyamma Philip stepped down from the post, to facilitate the transfer of power to CPI member Julie Babu, as per an internal agreement between CPM and CPI to change the chairperson after the first three years.
In the 27-member council, LDF, comprising CPM, CPI and KC(M) has 14 members, while UDF, comprising Congress and KC(Jacob), has 13. Congress leader and councillor Prasanth Mampurath said if the election commission sought any response they would initiate required action. “If our chairperson is disqualified, we will challenge it in court,” he said.
Surprise win
UDF had won the chairperson post in the January 31 election despite lacking majority in the 27-member council. The vote of one LDF member became invalid, leading to a tie. The winner was picked through draw of lots, which went in UDF’s favour.