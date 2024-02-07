Lapses alleged in Piravom municipality chairperson election

KOCHI: A fresh controversy erupted in Piravom Municipality after LDF members demanded repoll alleging procedural lapses in electing the winner in the recently held election to the chairperson post.

UDF won the chairperson post despite lacking a majority in the 27-member council in a surprising turn of events. The vote of one LDF member became invalid in the election held on January 31, resulting in a tie between UDF and LDF candidates. The winner was determined through a draw of lots and Jincy Raju of Congress bagged the post.

The latest row erupted after LDF’s chairperson candidate Julie Sabu wrote letters to the State Election Commissioner and the district collector seeking immediate redressal of the situation.

The LDF councillors alleged lapses on the part of the municipal secretary, who presided over the election. Instead of enacting Rule 8, Section 7(a) of the Kerala Municipal Rules, the returning officer invoked Rule 8’s Section 7(c) which should have been invoked only when there is a tie between more than two contestants. Section 7(c) specifies to eliminate a contestant after each draw while Section 7(a) deems the person whose chit is drawn from the lot as the winner.