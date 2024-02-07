Reviving Nanditha's legacy: Viral poems and the dark academia trend among youth

KOCHI: Then you be the rain and I be the breeze

You be the sky and I will the earth be

When my air drifts to merge in you,

Let your rain to flow into me

Thus when the woods finally flower,

Let us listen to the sea and its whispers

This was an Instagram post on a Malayalam poem that went viral, asking followers to headline it. The occasion was the 25th anniversary of a small book of poems by a poet Nanditha, who died young.

The Insta post was not the only one on her poems; there were several on Facebook as well dedicated to her book, with flashes from her poems being sent as daily snippets themed on love and despair.