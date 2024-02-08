6th edition of India Boat & Marine Show to be held in Kochi

KOCHI: Kochi will host the 6th edition of the India Boat and Marine Show (IBMS), the country’s premier boating, marine and water sports industry-related expo, at Bolgatty Event Centre from February 8 to 10. Announcing it, Joseph Kuriakose, director of Cruz Expos, organisers of IBMS, said as the city is soon to become a hub for shipbuilding and repair with the inauguration of the Rs 4,000-crore worth of projects announced last month at Cochin Shipyard, the show has become all the more relevant.

“The projects will not only boost infrastructure but will also generate a lot of employment opportunities and support the MSME sector, and considering these, IBMS will play a pivotal role in bringing together the leading suppliers and MSME players to reap the benefits of these growth prospects,” he said.

More than 60 exhibitors will display their products and services at the expo and around 5,000 visitors from across the region are expected to attend the event.