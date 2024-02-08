‘Helmet Man’ on mission to promote road safety

KOCHI: Raghavendra Kumar, popularly known as the ‘Helmet Man of India’, for distributing over 60,000 helmets for free across the country to promote road-safety awareness among motorists, has kicked of his mission in the state.

Raghavendra, who is in Kochi as part of the ministry’s road safety awareness month, launched the initiative by joining hands with Guruvayur Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. His goal is to distribute 1 lakh helmets by the end of this year.

“Kerala is known for having the most educated people in the country. Every parent is making every effort to educate their kids. But the sad reality is that many of them do not prioritise road safety for their own kids. Although parents themselves often wear helmets, they do not ensure their children do the same. This puts them at risk,” said Raghavendra.

According to a report published by the Union ministry of road transport and highways, the total number of accidents recorded in Kerala during 2022 was 43,910, an increase of almost 32% compared to the 2021 figure, he said.