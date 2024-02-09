like a poem: Kia has given a facelift to its compact SUV Sonet

KOCHI: When it was launched way back in 2020, the Kia Sonet easily entered the hearts of Indian motorheads with its compact and cute design. It has been a trendy car from Kia India since then, a meteoric rise and a fan favourite. Now the automaker has given Sonet a thorough makeover. And not just a cosmetic touch but the new model comes with some autonomous systems to ease driving and offer more safety. Recently, on the picturesque roads of Bhopal, I got an opportunity to sit behind the wheel of this beauty. Let me share what I noticed.
The Looks
Kia has retained Sonet’s upright body. Why mess up something that works, right? The cosmetic changes that are easily noticeable are on the front bumper-grille-lamps area. Crown jewel LED headlamps, star map LED DRLs, sleek LED fog lamps, new bumper design... It’s an attractive slew of new designs.
Some distinctive design changes deserve special mention. LED-connected tail lamps and body colour rear spoiler are new additions in the back while the alloy wheel design adds freshness to the side profile.
What’s inside
The tech-oriented dashboard, a host of convenience features and plush materials invite us to the cabin. A panel design of a full digital cluster with dual screens, a 10.25-inch colour LCD instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen of the infotainment system is the main point of attraction. All these are in the Seltos-standard now, meaning one-segment-above features.
There are five interior colour options in line with the variant distinctions. Four-way power driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, air purifier, ambient lighting, BOSE Premium 7 speaker system, rear door sunshade curtain, 60:40 seatback split-fold seats, etc, are some other features.
Safety features
A 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor is provided in the cluster along with a camera-based LEVEL-1 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist Systems). These are the most important technical additions to the new Sonet. Forward collision warning and braking, lane departure alert, lane keep assist and front vehicle departure alert, high beam assist and driver attention warning are very useful features of the ADAS. Again, for safety, all disc brakes, front parking sensors, six airbags, and hill assist are all there.
Engine-Gearbox options
Kia continues all three engine options. 83hp, 1.2-litre petrol engine + 5-speed manual gearbox is the lowest grade 120hp, 1-litre turbo petrol + 6-speed clutchless manual gear/7-speed dual clutch automatic 115hp, 1.5litre turbo diesel + 6-speed manual/clutchless manual/ torque converter automatic.
When Sonet was launched in 2020, a diesel manual was present, but later it was withdrawn. However, now it comes back to attract more buyers with its comparatively lower price.
Price
The new Sonet offers a diverse range of driving experiences with its availability in 19 different variants, including the 5 diesel manual variants starting from Rs 9.79 lakh. Diesel 6MT variants range between Rs 9.79 and Rs 13.69 lakh. ADAS Level 1, featuring 10 autonomous functions, is accessible in the top-of-the-line variants for both diesel and petrol engines. The GT Line and X-Line variants in petrol costs Rs 14.50 lakh and Rs 14.69 lakh and the diesel costs Rs 15.50 and Rs 15.69 lakh, respectively.
Kia has also re-introduced Manual Transmission to all the variants with Diesel powertrain.
With this reintroduction, Sonet now comes with:
5MT in HTE, HTK and HTK+ variants with Smartstream G1.2 engine
6MT in all Diesel variants 6iMT in both Petrol and Diesel variants
7DCT in Petrol variants, and 6AT in Diesel Variants.
Verdict
Sonet offers good comfort, especially in the front row. Back seats are improved with more thigh support and knee room. The model presents suitable variants to anyone who is looking for a compact SUV.
Charisma of Evoque
The JLR India has officially launched the new and enhanced Range Rover Evoque in India. The New Range Rover Evoque has a charismatic, sophisticated character, with its reductive design now enhanced with the latest technologies and luxurious material choices for modern luxury clients.
The New Range Rover Evoque is available in Dynamic SE with two powertrain options — the 2.0 l petrol engine delivering a power of 184 kW and 365 Nm torque and a 2.0 l Ingenium diesel engine delivering a power of 150 kW and 430 Nm torque. It features subtle evolution in exterior design, with a coupe-like silhouette, floating roof, continuous waistline and flush deployable door handles. The latest family grille design now provides a unified look across the Range Rover brand. The model is available to order now and priced at Rs 67.90 lakh.
A whole lotta luxury
Mercedes-Benz India has launched two new luxury SUVs — the new GLA SUV and the performance-oriented AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé. The former will be offered in three variants — GLA 200, GLA 220d 4MATIC, and GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line. The GLA has been significantly upgraded with new equipment like blind spot assist, 360-degree camera and KEYLESS-GO comfort package. GLA 220d 4MATIC has a 1950cc diesel engine and 8G-DCT transmission, churning 140kW of power and 400 nm of torque. Introductory prices range from GLA 200 - Rs 50.50 lakhs, GLA 220d 4MATIC - Rs 54.75 lakh, GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line - Rs 56.90 lakh.
Along with this, the AMG GLE 53 strengthens Benz’s top-end vehicle (TEV) portfolio. This new Coupe features AMG AMG-inspired inline 6-cylinder engine with twin-turbocharging and an additional electric compressor, propelling it from 0-100 in 5 seconds. The AMG DYNAMIC SELECT intelligently modifies the driving experience by adjusting the steering and torque distribution through the all-wheel-drive system and active stabilisers. AMG GLE 53 4MATIC is priced starting at Rs1.85 cr and can be customised with 7,000+ combinations with prices going up to Rs 2.2 crore.