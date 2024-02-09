like a poem: Kia has given a facelift to its compact SUV Sonet

KOCHI: When it was launched way back in 2020, the Kia Sonet easily entered the hearts of Indian motorheads with its compact and cute design. It has been a trendy car from Kia India since then, a meteoric rise and a fan favourite. Now the automaker has given Sonet a thorough makeover. And not just a cosmetic touch but the new model comes with some autonomous systems to ease driving and offer more safety. Recently, on the picturesque roads of Bhopal, I got an opportunity to sit behind the wheel of this beauty. Let me share what I noticed.

The Looks

Kia has retained Sonet’s upright body. Why mess up something that works, right? The cosmetic changes that are easily noticeable are on the front bumper-grille-lamps area. Crown jewel LED headlamps, star map LED DRLs, sleek LED fog lamps, new bumper design... It’s an attractive slew of new designs.

Some distinctive design changes deserve special mention. LED-connected tail lamps and body colour rear spoiler are new additions in the back while the alloy wheel design adds freshness to the side profile.

What’s inside

The tech-oriented dashboard, a host of convenience features and plush materials invite us to the cabin. A panel design of a full digital cluster with dual screens, a 10.25-inch colour LCD instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen of the infotainment system is the main point of attraction. All these are in the Seltos-standard now, meaning one-segment-above features.

There are five interior colour options in line with the variant distinctions. Four-way power driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, air purifier, ambient lighting, BOSE Premium 7 speaker system, rear door sunshade curtain, 60:40 seatback split-fold seats, etc, are some other features.

Safety features

A 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor is provided in the cluster along with a camera-based LEVEL-1 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist Systems). These are the most important technical additions to the new Sonet. Forward collision warning and braking, lane departure alert, lane keep assist and front vehicle departure alert, high beam assist and driver attention warning are very useful features of the ADAS. Again, for safety, all disc brakes, front parking sensors, six airbags, and hill assist are all there.

Engine-Gearbox options

Kia continues all three engine options. 83hp, 1.2-litre petrol engine + 5-speed manual gearbox is the lowest grade 120hp, 1-litre turbo petrol + 6-speed clutchless manual gear/7-speed dual clutch automatic 115hp, 1.5litre turbo diesel + 6-speed manual/clutchless manual/ torque converter automatic.

When Sonet was launched in 2020, a diesel manual was present, but later it was withdrawn. However, now it comes back to attract more buyers with its comparatively lower price.