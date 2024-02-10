Doodling all her way

Encouraged by the positive response from customers, Anina and her husband, Tony Cyriac, started it as a brand during 2020. Starting with diaries and notebooks, their product range has expanded with journals, memo pads, work diaries, accessories, button badges, and more.

When she started her brand, she could not imagine a better name than the one her friends had given her. Doodleholic products are now available online and across various stationery stores in Kerala.

For Anina, doodling is not about seeking ideas; it is about capturing moments from our day or memories. “It is also something that we explore in our workshops. Doodling is a natural skill, inherent within us from birth, and it has no rules. It is a matter of reconnecting with it. Sometimes words fail to express our feelings, and writing or speaking may not be enough. That is where doodling comes in; it is a form of self-reflection. When you put it on paper, even if it is just random scribbles and colours, you can often figure out what is on your mind.”

All of Doodleholic’s products are designed to be relatable, ensuring that there is something for every personality type. Each product reminds you of someone familiar or themselves.

Speaking of her artistic inspiration, she says, “It was my grandmother who pushed me into an imaginary world. She was a creative person who used to write children’s poems. Being around her inspired me to explore more and more every day.”

They host pop-up sales, such as the one at the Olam festival in Thiruvananthapuram, and occasionally hold them in Kochi and Kozhikode. “It is heartening to see friends gifting our products to each other, saying it reminds them of one another. Now I envision Doodleholic as a lifestyle brand that effortlessly includes joyful, positive products in your everyday life and workspace. We are also planning to expand our products outside of Kerala,” Anina says.

Marking 2024 as a significant year, now her doodles are even on the the latest Valentine’s Day special delivery bags of Zepto, a grocery delivery start-up across India.