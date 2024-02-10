Fifth Women’s IFFK to begin on 10th february; 31 select films to be screened

KOCHI: The Women International Film Festival of Kerala (WIFFK), an initiative to screen and popularise films by women directors will be held in Kochi. Actor Urvashi will inaugurate the fifth edition of the film festival on Saturday.

The WIFFK is being organised as part of the ‘Samam’ (equal) project of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy and the department of cultural affairs of the state government.

Thirty-one selected films, including 26 international films of women directors, that received rave reviews in the 28th IFFK, including Rafiki by Kenyan director Wanuri Kahiu, in Thiruvananthapuram, will be screened at the four-day film festival to be held in Savitha and Sangeeta theatres from February 10 to 13.

Other major films to be screened are The Tree Goddess directed by Sumitra Peries (Sri Lanka) in the homage category, Tiger Stripes directed by Amanda Nell Eu, The Girl from Uruguay by Ana Garcia Blaya, A Letter from Kyoto - Minju Kim, and Paradise is Burning by Mika Gustafson. Actor and academy vice-chairman Prem Kumar will release the festival book by presenting it to national award winner Adithi Krishnadas at the inaugural ceremony.

Today’s screenings

Junks and Dolls- Manijesh Hekmat

A Letter from Kyoto - Minju Kim

20,000 Species of Bees - Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren

Melk - Stefanie Kolk

Banel and Adama - Ramata Toulaye Sy

Power Alley - Lillah Halla

Green Border - Agnieszka Holland

Open forums

February 11 - Bhadra Rejin music band

February 12 - Indulekha Warrier DJ

February 13 - Water drums DJ Bhadra Kantharis