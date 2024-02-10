Pals for life: Bond between man and animals in the city

KOCHI: Conflicts between man and wild animals have been in the news in recent times. Just a week ago, wild elephant Thanneerkomban died in Wayanad while being transported to Bandipur forest, after it was tranquilised and captured.

The relationship between man and animals dates back to time immemorial. The bond has always been strong, and at times, strained. Our fables and folktales are filled with such stories. For example, like the story of Androcles, who befriends a lion, the king of the jungle.

You can find such friendships in urban spaces too. The sight of pigeons flying towards the person holding grains in hand is an example of such a bond within the confines of the concrete jungles. From people who feed stray dogs, naughty cats and water pots being kept for birds during summers, many corners of the city are filled with such heart-warming scenes.