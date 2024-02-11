Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings make their way into the sea in Thrissur

KOCHI: Thanks to the conservation efforts of the Turtle Protection Committee, there has been a steady increase in Olive Ridley turtle nesting at Chavakkad beach in Thrissur.
The Soorya Turtle Protection Committee under the Thrissur Forest division released the first batch of 117 Olive Ridley hatchlings into the sea on Saturday evening.
“Around 33 turtle nests have been found at the Puthen Kadappuram, Blangad coastal area this season and we have collected and conserved 3,548 eggs which have been protected in fenced hatcheries to save them from predators, humans and stray dogs. Of the first clutch of 122 eggs, 117 hatched on Saturday and we released the hatchlings into the sea at Blangad beach,” said Thrissur divisional forest officer Vysak Sasikumar.
“There are two other groups, Punnayur and Fighters Blangad, involved in turtle conservation at Chavakkad. We have been involved in turtle conservation activities since 2008 and have released 31,000 hatchlings into the sea during the past 10 years. Last year, we released 22,000 hatchlings. The turtle nesting season starts in November and ends in February. The incubation period ranges from 45 to 60 days and the last clutch will hatch by April,” said beat forest officer K Udayakumar, who is in charge of the conservation programme.
Chavakkad has become the most prominent Olive Ridley nesting location in Kerala. The other nesting areas are Kasaragod and Malappuram.